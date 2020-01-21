Let’s be like Leslie Carlson and make driving the speed limit a hot new trend
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on January 21st, 2020 at 2:17 pm
“What started as an exercise in modifying my own behavior has become an interesting social experiment in watching other drivers react.”
— Leslie Carlson
It’s a major source of frustration that so much time and money is spent trying to make roads safer, yet we could make major progress by simply slowing down.
Make no mistake about it; speed kills (and hurts and maims and terrorizes). We’d be well on our way to Vision Zero if people always drove the speed limit.
When I heard that Portlander Leslie Carlson was making a concerted effort to drive the speed limit, my interest was piqued. I know from experience that driving at reasonable, safe speeds can often upset the norm of insanity and selfishness that prevails streets these days.
I emailed Leslie to learn more her efforts…
What exactly are you doing?
Last year, I started to pay careful attention to the safety of my driving, particularly the speed I was moving. I’ve been working to ensure that I stay under or at the speed limit in my car at all times.
Why?
My family primarily gets around on bikes or riding transit, so we’re all aware of how vulnerable we are on two wheels and on foot. And, as people have begun to drive more over the last few years–and there are more cars on the road–it feels less safe for my family to be riding our bikes or walking, even though we’ve done so for years. I’ve been a part of that problem in the past, driving over the speed limit, because I wasn’t paying enough attention or I was mimicking the speed of other drivers. Even though I’m only in my car one or two times a week, I wanted to be a part of the solution, modeling safe driving behavior.
What have reactions been so far?
“I thought I would see a pedestrian killed in that moment.”
Strangely, what started as an exercise in modifying my own behavior has also become an interesting social experiment in watching other drivers react. Every time I’m out in my car at least one driver reacts noticeably to my speed. For example, I’ve become used to having someone 7-10 feet off my bumper at all times. I think that’s the driver trying to will me to go faster, though it doesn’t work. Every couple weeks I get more extreme behavior, like the driver who didn’t like me staying at 25 mph on Lower Division. He pulled aggressively into the oncoming traffic lane at the intersection of SE Division and 34th Avenue and passed me at high speed–maybe 45 to 50 mph in my estimation. I thought I would see a pedestrian killed in that moment. On higher speed roads like N. Lombard of I-84, the tailing/passing/speeding behavior tends to get worse. All in all, I find myself pretty frightened watching driver behavior on at least a weekly basis.
Anyone else doing it with you?
My husband’s a bus driver for TriMet, so he’s already really careful about driving. He rarely if ever speeds. Though I think that’s his training and not him reacting to me. I have heard from a few friends that they are trying it–one reached out to me on social media after a driver passed her very unsafely on E. Burnside.
Any advice for others?
Don’t react if drivers are aggressive. It’s not worth the confrontation. Just keep doing what you are doing and know that it’s the safer choice.
Do you think it’s helping?
I doubt it. Most people are speeding most of the time. It would take more of us to make a difference, I think. What I’m doing is not a solution to unsafe driving. We need better infrastructure, fair enforcement and culture change across the region to eliminate deaths and injuries on our roads. We’ve got to work on systems change for that.
Will you persist? For how long?
Now that I’ve started to pay attention to speed, I don’t know if I could go back to ignoring it! And, if we’re ever going to get speeds down and reach Vision Zero, someone’s going to have to model that behavior. I plan to stick with it.
Leslie (on Twitter @QueenLeslie1982) is Co-founder of Brink Communications and is also a member of The Street Trust Board of Directors and Metro’s Transportation Funding Task Force.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
She sounds a lot like the smoker who quits and now spends their time trying to force others to do the same.Recommended 7
What you said makes zero sense. How, in any way, is she “forcing” others to comply with the speed simply by observing it herself (as she is supposed to do)?
I also strictly observe the speed limit on surface streets when driving. If anything, I observe those people that want to whipping around me are the same ones that make me have to slow down at the timed green lights I would have caught because they reached them when they are red and had to stop.Recommended 28
Smoking is legal.Recommended 3
Similarly to drivers being unhappy with people driving at the speed limit, many get unhappy if you don’t turn right on red, even if they can’t see the oncoming traffic or people in crosswalks that prevent you from turning. It’s a reason I’d welcome many more “no turn on red” intersections. Although some people still honk if you don’t turn on red on those….Recommended 2
My least favorite driving rule is the recent one regarding holding up traffic when driving on the freeway in the left (“fast”) lane. It’s a fine rule for uncrowded, rural freeways. In the city, the problem isn’t slow traffic in the fast lane (since traffic is too congested to even approach the speed limit) it’s aggressive driving. Nothing could have been worse than passing a law that so many people interpret as “I want to drive 75 mph, and if you don’t get out of my way, you’re breaking the law, so it’s my right and even my duty to ride on your tail to force you out of my way”. People carry that attitude onto the city streets, thanks to that misguided law.Recommended 0
That’s a good point, q. And if you’re driving faster in the left lane, but not fast enough!, you still get tailgated and harassed. Only to get to the next traffic congestion faster…Recommended 0
Maybe I’m a passive-aggressive jackass when I drive, but I enjoy frustrating others by driving the limit. My biggest fear is that it may lead to someone passing me in the right lane (Hawthorne comes to mind) at a high rate of speed and hitting someone. So many people just aren’t emotionally capable of handling the privilege of driving.Recommended 0
Thanks for answering my questions Leslie. I’m so glad you’re doing this. I think more people should give it a try. Strength in numbers!Recommended 37
This is awesome. Parallels my own experience – there’s a lot of people who get angry if you’re not breaking the speed law. It’s kind of amazing.
And JeffS, it’s kind of like that – except that the main (but not only) people endangered by speeding are other people, and the main (but not only) person endangered by smoking is yourself.
Roughly one-third of traffic crashes are speed related.Recommended 34
“Parallels my own experience – there’s a lot of people who get angry if you’re not breaking the speed law.”
And in the next breath, complain about those law breaking cyclists…Recommended 4
When I drive my car going 20mph (the speed limit) on NE Ainsworth in my car, I get a big line of other drivers also going 20, but they deal with it. When I do the same thing on my Electric Bike, it feels like people’s heads are going to explode.Recommended 32
Word. Same thing happens on a non-electric bike, even if I’m speeding. I can be going 25 – 30 in a 25 zone (you know, downhill…) and drivers will be climbing my rear wheel. Do it in my car and it’s NBD.Recommended 9
My experience too-funny, innit?Recommended 1
Drivers do the same to me on NE Ainsworth regardless of whether I’m driving my car or riding my bike. It’s a neighborhood street with a 20 MPH speed limit and drivers want to recklessly fly at 40 MPH. Makes me want to scream.
At least it gets better west of MLK along my usual commute along Peninsula Park.Recommended 0
Yay Leslie! I would also add that going extremely slow in freeway congestion actually ‘unblocks’ fully stopped traffic. Let people merge in front of you in a super slow roll, this keeps all traffic moving moving behind you and effectively unlocks congestion. Counter intuitive. Let the speeders merge then stop ahead of you. They dont get very far. But then everybody stays moving slow behind you and we all get through a little faster. Be a lead slow car next to a big semi and unblock congestion with a slow roll.Recommended 16
Driving within the speed limit! Just one of many ways in which I strive to be like Leslie Carlson!Recommended 20
I drive the speed limit, too, where I live in northern New Jersey, and it is not nearly as difficult as many people may believe. I would say once a year somebody who is behind me honks at me or flashes their lights, but no more than that.Recommended 3
I am in Leslie’s camp, I travel at or below the speed limit whenever I am driving my car. To ensure I stick to the speed limit, when I am on a road with little/no traffic, an interstate or any time I think I might be likely to speed up, I use my cruise control to set the speed to the speed limit (I still have to pay attention to traffic). In addition, when traveling on a road with two or more lanes in my direction, I stick to the right hand lane. I was driving on I-205 S yesterday morning, when a Freightliner semi was right on my tail until he got into the middle lane and passed me. There have been other occasions when truck drivers have flashed their lights to try to persuade me to speed up, to no avail. Truck drivers in particular should be obeying the speed limit.Recommended 15
Our family only began riding bikes a couple years ago when I decided to give commuting from east of NE 122nd into SW 2nd and Oak a try and it stuck. There were many ramifications of that decision, one of which was a shift in my driving behavior. I use to be a fairly aggressive driver that floated the line between an unreasonable speed on and off the freeway but getting out of my vehicle and really experiences cars whiz by making questionable decisions changes your perceptions about the safety of it all. Being a cyclist has truly made me OK with going slower and focusing on everything moving around me, in many ways because I no longer identify with car culture and the culture of cars is fast, aggressive, and owning the road.Recommended 16
As far as helping goes I think it’s a step in the right direction. Making those around you aware that their dangerous driving in most cases isn’t doing them any good can actually change their behavior. It’s easier for them to hear from a friend or family member in a non-confrontational manner then from the person they put in danger or on rare occasions a traffic officer.
I think most people are like how Leslie was part of the problem because they’re not paying attention. Not just to their speed but also to if their manor of driving is actually benefiting them in any measurable way. Everyday I count the seconds people gain by passing me just to turn a bit earlier or slam on their brakes a little sooner. I can’t imagine it’s doing them much good but they’re certainly not going to like it if I point that out to them. Maybe their passengers can start helping.Recommended 7
I’ve been doing this for about five years, and I’ve definitely noticed a steady increase in others doing it too.Recommended 15
This is excellent. Cheers, Leslie!Recommended 10
I’ve been doing this for years. It’s often difficult to ignore the hostility of others who want me to go 5 mph faster. Its is safer, saves gas, saves wear & tear, and promotes calmness.Recommended 10
We’re teaching our son to drive. We make him obey the speed limit everywhere. At this point, he’s been honked, sped around, tailgated, you name it. There may be a 20 mph speed limit in residential ares, but people sure aren’t following it.Recommended 12
Thanks for being a responsible driver! The speed limits need to be lowered again, knowing that most folks are going to go 5-10 miles per hour over it anyway. From 20 down to 15 for residential areas. Plant more trees, narrow multi lane streets and add more traffic calming features. Either that or start executing those speed limits somehow.Recommended 9
There’s a lot in the world we can’t change, but we can start with ourselves, our street, our neighborhood and build from there. Thank you Leslie!Recommended 11
A few years ago I asked Rep. Blumenauer to declare a National Drive the Speed Limit Day. Didn’t hear back ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. We can start our own, though. It can be… every day!Recommended 7
Yes! I gave a friend a ride last week and felt like he noticed how slow I was going (um, the speed limit) and I joked that I was single-handedly trying to reduce speeds in the Portland metro area. Is great to know I’m not the only one!Recommended 1
The fact that nobody drives the speed limit unless consciously working to drive the limit is an indictment of engineering. The street environment should be providing clues to how fast is safe, but for years we have been building streets as if they are freeways and people are treating them like freeways. We need more street furniture that narrows the lanes and visually obstructs the street so that drivers are forced to drive more slowly. This is not particular to PDX but is the general condition everywhere.Recommended 12
I believe that part of the issue with speeding is how people interpret the signage itself. There seems to be a perception that the “speed limit” is the speed that should be driven. However, the key word on the sign is “limit”, which essentially means maximum. I have often wondered if people would act differently if the signs said “maximum speed” instead of “speed limit”. There certainly is a precedent for a “maximum” as there are already signs that say “minimum speed”.
I’ve had multiple conversations with people who are complaining about other people obeying the speed limit. I point out to them that limit does not mean minimum, it does not mean average, but it does mean maximum. Their response is typically, “…but, but, but…they are going slow, they are making me crazy, they are holding me up”, to which I simply say that is their problem since the person they are complaining about is acting lawfully.
Of course, I have little faith that if the signs were changed to say “maximum speed” that it would actually result in less speeding.Recommended 4
On the rare occasions that I drive these days, one of my joys is watching the reactions of motorists behind me who have never driven at (or slightly below) the posted speed limit before.
Gee, it’s almost like we allow people to drive if they can only answer 70% of the easiest questions correctly, give them three tries to pass and then never retest them again for as long as they can fog a mirror. Add in essentially no enforcement and the near-impossibility of losing one’s license and it’s a predictably deadly free-for-all out there.Recommended 5
Try installing a fake camera with a blinking red light behind your rear window. That may reduce the tailgating and bad behavior.Recommended 0
I started doing this after living and driving/biking in a totally toxic transportation environment. It felt like everyone is gaming the system and then taking punative action on the road at the slightest provocation. I made a decision not to get wrapped up in that. People can break the law all they want, but I refuse to get emotional on the road.Recommended 1