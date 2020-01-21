Cleaning up my neighborhood bikeway

Before and after.

Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I did something on Monday to make my community better. In the process, I got some exercise, met my neighbors, and made biking and walking in my neighborhood a little bit nicer.

The Bryant Street Bridge is a vital carfree connection between the Piedmont and Arbor Lodge neighborhoods in north Portland. Located between the overpasses on Rosa Parks Way and Lombard, it provides a much safer and relaxing way to cross Interstate 5.

Unfortunately it’s often strewn with trash and is in a state of disrepair that makes it unpleasant to use.

Before and after.

For years I’ve wanted to clean it up more frequently, but I usually just make a mental note and keep riding by. On Monday I decided to do something about it. I loaded up a refuse bin with some tools and trash bags and walked over with my mom (who’s visiting at the moment) and my son and his friend. We spent about 2.5 hours cutting back vegetation, cleaning up planter beds, and picking up trash. While we were out there, many people thanked us as they walked and rolled by. Two nearby residents came out to help and I met both of them for the first time.

Imagine if everyone reading this adopted a neglected public space and cleaned it up.

It was so easy to do and it felt so good. I highly recommend it!

