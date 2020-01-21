Cleaning up my neighborhood bikeway
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on January 21st, 2020 at 11:57 am
Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I did something on Monday to make my community better. In the process, I got some exercise, met my neighbors, and made biking and walking in my neighborhood a little bit nicer.
The Bryant Street Bridge is a vital carfree connection between the Piedmont and Arbor Lodge neighborhoods in north Portland. Located between the overpasses on Rosa Parks Way and Lombard, it provides a much safer and relaxing way to cross Interstate 5.
Unfortunately it’s often strewn with trash and is in a state of disrepair that makes it unpleasant to use.
For years I’ve wanted to clean it up more frequently, but I usually just make a mental note and keep riding by. On Monday I decided to do something about it. I loaded up a refuse bin with some tools and trash bags and walked over with my mom (who’s visiting at the moment) and my son and his friend. We spent about 2.5 hours cutting back vegetation, cleaning up planter beds, and picking up trash. While we were out there, many people thanked us as they walked and rolled by. Two nearby residents came out to help and I met both of them for the first time.
Imagine if everyone reading this adopted a neglected public space and cleaned it up.
It was so easy to do and it felt so good. I highly recommend it!
Good for you!!!
These little touches really make my day. I’ve even adjusted my routes around town to swing past nicely cared for spots, like the new micro park adjacent just off Holgate near the Tucker Maxon school. If anyone hasn’t seen that, add it to your list! They took an “unimproved” block and “improved” it the right way, with planters, benches, a bocce court, and of course prime viewing of those adorable goats.Recommended 9
As penance for some of my transgressions, I bring some hand tools in a backpack and trim back foliage during the Spring growth spurts along SW Multnomah. There’s a standard narrow shoulder shared by people on bikes and foot, and as the trees and bushes grow the space for non-motorized traffic shrinks precipitously. Getting smacked in the face by branches is also a thing. PBOT won’t do anything if there is an adjacent landowner. They will send a sternly worded letter to the landowner to clear foliage if alerted, but my sense is it just inflames the idea of “those whiney bikers” amongst the public. I’ll invest a couple of mornings a year to save the hassle. There are certainly lots of areas where public institutions have to do such works, but especially in our neighborhood areas, we could all pitch in a bit of service to improve our streets.Recommended 12
Alan, as my commute frequently takes me along Multnomah Blvd, I applaud and thank you.Recommended 3
Way to Go! Nice Job!! (I have used that bike ped link in the past…its much nicer now!)Recommended 4
I cleared a bunch of piles of wet leaves and other hazards off the MLK sidewalk north of NE Davis recently.Recommended 5
Communities work better when we work together to take care of them. Thanks!Recommended 5
Thanks for doing this. When I help clean up at my local park, park employees or volunteer leaders remind everyone how to (not) handle sharps. (Here’s some comparable info: education.qld.gov.au/initiativesstrategies/Documents/safe-disposal-of-needles-and-syringes.pdf)Recommended 0