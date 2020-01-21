Becky Jo’s Carfree Life: WTF Apple? (and other route questions)
Posted by Becky Jo (Columnist) on January 21st, 2020 at 10:46 am
Let’s stop for a second.
During this adventure, I’m going to be reconciling a lot of my previous car-driving lifestyle with my current carfree lifestyle. I’m excited to have a new world to learn about, and while I’m not technologically or mechanically inept, this is a whole new world of application. Also, yes, some of you will really want to send me to LMGTFY. Normally I would too – but there’s so much out there, and a lot of it is completely contradictory. There’s some serious analysis paralysis happening in my melon. I realize I’m in over my head, and if I’m coming up with these questions, there’s likely a hundred more out here too scared to ask, not to mention among yourselves it can’t hurt to info-share. I’m just the one with a keyboard and zero shame. OK. Let’s get going…
I’m learning now that comparing recreational biking to commuter biking is comparing apples and oranges.
After the biohazard Zipcar expedition, I am a lot less excited about renting a car for the occasional trip. Prior to being carfree, I’d never gone more than a dozen miles on my bike at a given time, and when I had, it was a casual family biking thing around Smith & Bybee Wetlands or the Portland Sunday Parkways. I’m learning now that comparing recreational biking to commuter biking is comparing apples and oranges. Recreational biking is a lot less stressful, just from the traffic-integration alone, but also you’re not on a time limit. There’s no “late” when you’re biking for recreation.
Here’s my dilemma: I regularly need to get to the NE Irvington/Broadway area from the Kenton area and back before my youngest is out of school. I honestly had no idea if I could do it or not. I realize that’s only about 6.5 miles each way, and about 80 minutes round trip by bike, but I’m new to this, remember? That seemed really far. Not to mention I live close to N Greeley Avenue near Adidas. I have seen some of you on that hill. You have all of my respect, but I’m not ready for that hill.
I’m still trying to find the best route.
I’m generally platform agnostic and can work on either Apple or PC. I’m currently on PC, but have Apple mobile products and watch. Previous to biking, I’d use the Nike running app which worked great with just my Apple watch, and Siri/Apple maps worked well enough for driving. Come to find out, Apple maps biking directions are nonexistent. Google Maps so far have given me decent biking directions, but doesn’t work on my Apple Watch.
So then the husbeast got me this goofy little handlebar mount and I put my iPhone in there to tell me how to get to Broadway via Google Maps. I actually made it there and back in less time than predicted. Well, it was like 2 minutes less, but at my level that’s like breaking the bank, right? However, I’m irked by the whole Google and battery life thing. That little 80 minute roundtrip with Google Maps running directions brought my phone battery down to 20% – a known Google/GPS trait in general, but damn that sucks.
How do you reconcile maps, directions, and traveling to new areas? Do I need to also always bring a mobile charger? I can only spend so much on gear at the moment, so I’m hoping you’ll tell me I’m missing something really simple.
Not to mention I’m that dork biking around town with my phone blaring out my directions. I’m ok being a dork, but it does send those little hairs up on the back of my neck regarding my safety and letting everyone around me know what I’m doing. Another trip I made from North Portland to Lauretta Jean’s for pie, cuz… pie is a destination, I came back in the dark and the instructions blaring out loud were necessary but really uncomfortable.
The husbeast is on Android and Apple (job requires testing latest tech.) His Samsung just picks up his biking trips, even if he just has the Samsung watch on, without even setting anything. It knows, it maps it, it tracks it. Apple does not. So he tested on his Apple watch/phone the Ride with GPS we found out about here on BikePortland. We haven’t tested its instructions yet, but it seems to track the ride as well as Strava on the Apple watch…so if it can also give instructions via watch, that might be a go… so these points bring me to…
What are you doing in your ears?
One airpod? I’ve got a set of Samsung earbuds I’m going to try as well, putting in just one because the ambient noise option doesn’t work with my iPhone (shakes fist at sky), but maybe you do have that option? If so, do you like it? Just use the phone mount with speaker?
A random comment:
I’m so grateful my legs have stopped hurting!!!
Yeah, I know I’m whining. The bike to school and back x2 commute is a whopping 5 miles a day. Grocery shopping + errands add another 25-30 miles to my week. While I was delighted to see Google Maps route didn’t include Greeley on my Broadway trip or any elevation like it, omg I was still sore days later. I could pull out a 5k run before this switch to biking without too much trouble. Granted the Olympic running team wasn’t going to call me up, but I wasn’t dying either. The upside? A few of my BFFs are SE-siders, and now I’m confident I can physically make the trips there and back
And YOU. You out there on Greeley and the rest of you commuting these miles daily, you are incredible. You inspire me. While writing up these posts, I’ve been mostly lurking online, watching you tussle in the comments and tweet the latest news. Keep on tusslin’ and tweetin’. You’ve got a lot of people looking up to you.
— Becky Jo, @BeckyJoPDX
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.
To save batteries, I don’t start navigation, I just use the list of steps. I try to keep the next few turns in my head, and then unlock my phone to check the next set when I forget.Recommended 5
Unfortunately, the fact is that, because our bike infrastructure is so inconsistent and preferences for speed/directness vs. avoiding mixing with cars vary, getting directions for a “good enough” route for you is just harder for biking than for driving.
I found that the best website for coming up with a good route in an unfamiliar area for my preferences is the TriMet multimodal trip planner. But it doesn’t come as a mobile app, and thus doesn’t do audible, turn-by-turn directions. Pre-planning a route on it, printing it out/saving it to your phone, and stopping to consult it, is a lot more work than following turn-by-turn directions but may be worth it in some situations.
Honestly, the best I’ve come up with for audible, turn-by-turn directions is Google Maps. I supplement it with knowledge of bike routes and just ignore it for areas where I know the bike routes well. Sometimes I’ll put in an extra “on the way” fake destination to get Google Maps to tell me to take a route I think will be more pleasant than its default route.
If you have a median amount of direction sense, I’d guess that in a few months, you will know all your common trips well enough to have found your preferred route and take it with no app. In a few years, I’d guess you’ll know North/Northeast Portland bike infrastructure reasonably well and be able to guess at a good route to anywhere in your common orbital sphere without consulting an app at all. But although things do get better – the unfortunate truth is that (unless you are happy to take arterial roads with no infrastructure) routefinding for biking is significantly more challenging than routefinding for driving at this stage, and remains somewhat more challenging forever/until Portland has protected bike lanes on all arterials.Recommended 10
+1 to all that Alex wrote. Also, I like PDOT’s maps. The North Portland online version says it was updated 11/19. https://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/39402Recommended 6
Back before time memorial, people lived in a land without phones, phablets and phatches. Those unfortunate souls navigated their world using PAPER maps! I know, right. How did they even get to where they were going? Yet, after a few short trips of going slow, getting lost, and (perhaps) asking for directions they would begin to learn. And suddenly, they would find themselves with a greater knowledge of where they live and love. These masters of the highways and back roads could easily navigate the pavement tangle with only the slightest thought. And soon, you new bike tripping cyclist, you will find yourself sharing this ability with your ancient kin. Think of it as bonding with the past. It feels like you are better belong to the world around you and it feels nice.Recommended 13
I’m really happy that the days of having motorists drive by and shout at me to ask directions somewhere are mostly behind us.Recommended 2
From Kenton, I like the Concord Greenway and the Denver bike lanes for n/s routes. Concord will take you all the way to Skidmore heading south. To connect to points east or south, I like Rosa Parks to Vancouver/Williams or Skidmore between Concord and 7th and Going between 7th and 31st- you can connect south using Vancouver/Williams if you are in a hurry and heading south.
Connecting from NOPO to SE or Downtown involves using a route with a sketchy gap somewhere. I commute from NOPO to Central Eastside 5X/week. Fastest route south: INterstate to Lloyd to MLK to Ankeny to 6th (MLK sucks but is not as bad as you think- Lloyd is actually worse!) More comfortable: Interstate to Esplanade to Taylor or Clay. N’bound is reverse but I either use the esplanade or the sidewalk along MLK which is really sketchy, esp. at the signal with Lloyd- watch out for right on reds, they seldom look right) Also, northbound past the MODA ona blazer night if super, super dangerous- watch for uber/lyft drop offs/opening doors and right hooks. If it looks like a game night, it may be worth taking Williams.
To avoid the hill on Greeley, you are stuck with Williams. Interstate is not too bad but cars tend to speed and the lane is narrow. There is a seldom used sidewalk on the west side you can bike up to increase comfort, but the hill is still steep.Recommended 4
yessss. saving this whole comment. thank you. it kinda drove me bonkers that both …actually, 3 times now to SE side, the reverse directions were different… so this does not help with my remembering paths and leaning less on the mobile-handicap. perhaps saving a set path and reversing it myself is key.Recommended 1
Also the reverse directions may be different because of hills?Recommended 0
You’re not stuck with Williams! Becky, let me tell you about the glory that is the NE Rodney bikeway. It’s my favorite north-south route east of I5. Actually, for your loop, I’d take Rosa Parks to Vancouver and then go south on Vancouver, maybe all the way to Tillamook and then go east on Tillamook to 15th. For the return trip, I’d take Tillamook to NE Rodney (in between Williams and MLK) and then take Rodney (a neighborhood greenway) all the way to Rosa Parks.
NE 7th is okay, but it’s got a couple hills past Irving Park and it’s worse than Rodney and Williams. I don’t know why Google Maps is sending you that way.
Rodney is great, though. Most of the stop signs are set so you can cruise through without stopping, and there’s not a ton of car traffic. There’s one small hill just past Knott, but it’s not bad (and nothing like Greeley and easier than some hills going north on 7th). And it’s a lot less busy with cars and bikes than Williams.Recommended 6
You are using your phone’s data service to update GPS positions on a map stored on google’s “web services”. This is very data intensive and slow. If you download the Portland area map onto your phone via the google maps app, this power drain will largely disappear because your phone will only use the native GPS sensor. (The only caveat is that you have to do this periodically — every 3 months or so because google constantly updates the map).
If they city of Portland were genuinely interested in supporting alternative transportation modes (it’s not at all, IMO) it would have created a city map app available. (Instead the only online map available is the city’s worse that useless GIS-based online map.)Recommended 7
doh! I didn’t even think of that! thank you!Recommended 0
I wonder if PBOT could update the BIKETOWN map to turn off all the bikes. the underlying map has a good dataset of bikeable streetsRecommended 3
Looking at your map image up there, you had a good opportunity to use the Max yellow line to cut your bike trip short. That is, of course, if you are using a bike that TriMet permits on the train. (and their officers are being really really ticket-happy lately!) I am slowly training my (android) google maps to realize i want to bike to/from/between max stations rather than walking. It has finally caught on for a couple of my most common trips.
Pie is absolutely a destination! I go there a few times a week! But during the holidays i was carrying a few slices in my saddlebags down to friends in Sellwood and some car tried to knock me down (to take my precious PIE??) as i descended Clinton. So glad me and my pies survived. So tired of everyone (bikes included!) turning onto Clinton (and other greenways) without stopping to checking the cross-traffic.Recommended 3
yesssss! Will travel and brave conditions for pie and fabric! One fabric store is on Clinton, so yeah…I know of which you speak. That particular intersection on 28th is a sh*t show, isn’t it? On one of my ventures, the one for pie, I completely missed the weird Division-over-train-tracks-to-Clinton path I was supposed to take, and ended up biking up Division for a few blocks….I actually took the sidewalk for 3 blocks cuz…Division, went over to Clinton, then back to Division when close to Lauretta’s. I need to get that down better.
I’ve ridden Trimet across town, and I’ve biked, but combining the two is still on my list. I’ve got a few days of testing it all out planned. Send pie. 😀Recommended 2
@Esther and others
What does it mean “a bike that Trimet permits on the train”? I thought you could take any bicycle on the MAX.
****Recommended 0
Looking at your map image up there, you had a good opportunity to use the Max yellow line to cut your bike trip short. That is, of course, if you are using a bike that TriMet permits on the train.
It means no trailers or cargo bikes of any kind. You’re on the hook to put your bike on the hook, otherwise, I think you’re subject to “fine or exclusion”.Recommended 2
For GPS directions while biking, I use one earbud with verbal-only directions from Google Maps. It’s not as clear as having a screen to look at, but I don’t wanna bother with any phone mounts or anything.
One of the advantages to biking over driving is that you become more intimately familiar with the environment you are traveling through, and I find that I internalize routes and require GPS directions much less frequently than I do when I drive.
Usually the first time taking a completely new route, I will have to occasionally stop if the verbal directions are unclear and look at my phone. The second time, the verbal directions + my memory makes it a smooth ride, and the third time I don’t need Google in my ear anymore.Recommended 7
A few bits. I’ve only been riding “vehicularly” in American cities since 1968 so I don’t know a whole lot, but…………………..Recommended 1
Learn to love paper maps, as a few other posts have suggested already. A Thomas Bros map book costs about 1/3 as much as a month of wireless service, well worth it.
Find, buy, and read John Forester’s “effective cycling;” should be able to score it at Powells for small money. It’s not gospel and there’s a lot of drivel in it that’s worth ignoring but the core of it is a method for riding in American cities and suburbs as they are. Cyclists in the US shouldn’t be like my grandpa in shul every Passover praying for “next year in Jerusalem (Amsterdam,) instead learn to make the best out of what we’ve got. EC is a good book to help in that. Don’t think of it as a written score–think of it as chord changes to improvise over.
Finally, and this might be censored or something but FER CHRIST’S SAKE KEEP SHIT OUT OF YOUR EARS WHEN YOU RIDE, okay?
Google is the only option on my iPhone that I’m aware of that will give me turn-by-turn audibles for bike directions. I don’t rely on the screen at all (it’s in my pocket) and instead rely on my earbuds. I wear both my buds and keep the volume low enough to still hear the sound of bike (tires on the road, fenders rattling, etc). That way, I know I’m still hearing all the important ambient sounds (like a car behind me or approaching from a side street).
Caveat: though Google will give you bike directions, it often will give you directions that will try to kill you (like sending you, illegally, across the Morrison bridge westbound on the auto-traffic deck) or take you on a less pleasant route simply because it recognizes something more “bikey” about the route (road classification?). So it still pays to apply your own experience to the route and ignore Google when you know there’s a better choice. It will adjust when you go off route.Recommended 1
for new routes, I sometimes write down some directions ahead of time and keep them in my pocket. a person could easily have directions written down and stuck to their handlebars or front bag, too. lots of handlebar bags have a clear map case on top of them that works well for this purpose. a plastic sandwich bag could serve the same purpose.
if I’m not on a schedule, I’ll just try to get where I’m going without any directions. the phone is available if I get lost. finding my own way seems to help me get to know my way around new neighborhoods better than following directions.Recommended 5
I’m about to post two controversial things in one comment. Here goes.
First, I actually USE the PBOT green bike wayfinding signs All The Time. Especially when going across town and when I’m in a neighborhood I’m not that familiar with. Over time I usually find better routes without weird PBOT jogs or infrastructure, but if I don’t want to Google map my route (especially when I do know part of it just fine), the green signs really do work most of the time.
Second, I ride with earbuds. My commute is 45+ minutes long and I like listening to Sarah’s podcasts or other geeky design information on my ride. I was of the “never ride with earbuds” camp for a very, very long time and I still would not wear them on a training/recreational ride. But for urban riding I can still hear and see better than most of those in the other vehicles around me (I definitely hear bike bells from people passing, etc).Recommended 8
I ride with earbuds too. I read somewhere that listening to a podcast via earbuds still means you can hear more than someone in the car with the windows closed listening to the radio.Recommended 2
“I ride with earbuds too. I read somewhere that listening to a podcast via earbuds still means you can hear more than someone in the car with the windows closed listening to the radio.”
that’s a pretty low bar.Recommended 3
Meh, I didn’t want to look up the article to figure out the details so I kept it vague. You can hear at least that well. I think we should stop shaming folks on bikes, you know?Recommended 2
no shaming intended. something that causes such immense damage just doesn’t seem like a great yardstick for evaluating bike habits.
I’m personally agnostic on earphones while biking. I don’t use them myself because I like to keep my bike time as free of electronics as possible.Recommended 2
This might not be what you are looking for now, but there are a couple of ways I have learned bike routes (which is to say, the way I like to ride) a bit better: going on social rides, like Pedalpalooza or one the many rides posted here on BP, and riding with/asking other folks just like you are doing here. When I started commuting by bike, I was constantly asking bike-commuting coworkers which way they road to and from work. But, I’m a big fan of knowing a few good routes (like the Vancouver/Rodney combo from Rosa Parks to Tillamook I discuss above) and taking those for convenience most of the time.Recommended 1
Local app developer Ride With GPS now enable mobile route creation, editing and saving directly within their fantastic app. It will route you to your destination and do voice turn-by-turn just like Google Maps, but you can edit and save your preferred routes. For common trips you could curate your preferred routes and practice them until they become muscle memory. It also pairs really well with bar-mounted GPS units like Wahoo and Garmin so you can have a visual map too without eating up your phone battery. And you’re supporting an awesome local company!Recommended 5
thank you for chiming in on this part! Don’t have a Garmin et al but do like the idea of their app a lot. I’m into the idea of saving my routes so I can set my reverse route the same and compare/integrate to PBOT greenways better.Recommended 0
I’m figuring that this quote is indicative of a privacy / safety concern “but it does send those little hairs up on the back of my neck regarding my safety and letting everyone around me know what I’m doing.”, so that in mind, you may want to edit the screen shot on the top of the post.Recommended 3
I use google maps all the time to find routes, but I do it at my big “sit down” computer, and study beforehand to memorize major streets, turns, landmarks, etc. But then I’m somebody who likes to know where I’m going a few turns in advance, and I’m extremely visual; I do much better with a picture of where I’m going (map) rather than a description like verbal turn-by-turns. I use street view to click—er, I mean tap—along sections of a potential route that I’m not sure about just to get an idea of street width/striping/incline, etc. It completely sucks that as bicyclists, we must study a map in detail to plot a 5-mile in-town trip the way our dads used to mark up the Rand McNally U.S. Atlas for a 1,200-mile cross-country road trip in the Family Truckster; this is still one of the biggest inequities of the roadway system. But I digress.
The only thing in my ears is the wind and the whoosh of approaching traffic. I’ve never even attempted to ride with any kind of earpiece and urge extreme caution for anyone who does, but it is up to you what you want/need/are able to hear. The only reason I would carry a phone is to call for help in an emergency, and it would be off until such an emergency arose.
In the new world where everyone seems to rely on their pocket-brains for everything other than brushing their teeth (although I’m sure there’s a tooth-brushing schedule optimizer/reminderer out there for pocket brains of all flavors), I guess I make it a point of pride to use real-time brain supplantation as little as possible. Riding is one of the very few activities of the day during which I find I don’t attempt to distract myself.Recommended 3
10+ years ago, and pre smartphone, I used to have a framed citywide bike map (free one) on my wall by my bike stuff. Studying that for a minute always helped me figure out what bike routes would get me close to where I needed to go. After a few years of biking around town, most of the “good” routes made sense in my head and I could just ride and get where I needed to go without really thinking about it. Thinking about it now, I need to get a new map and hang it back up!Recommended 3
I’m hoping you’ll tell me I’m missing something really simple.
You’re missing something really simple. Plan the route at home and write the turns on a slip of paper. Save space by going
L Bryant
R Miss (Mississippi that is)
L Skid (Skidmore that is)
R Vanc
etc.
Slip that in between the back of your hand and your glove.
(Wear gloves, by the way.)
Dark out? Hold it in front of your headlight to read it.
(Use a headlight, by the way.)
For the route shown in the picture, the Greeley hill is out of your way – VERTICALLY. You’re on top of (what is most likely a giant sandbar from the Missoula Floods) at the start of the trip, and you’re still on top of it at the end, so don’t bother going all the way down to the river and then climbing back up if you don’t have to. You’ll start thinking this way naturally after a while.Recommended 4
I ride using a bluetooth bone-conduction open-ear headset, which is amazing. It is like the sound is a tasteful movie voiceover/soundtrack, while still hearing everything and maintaining great situational awareness. I’ve talked with a few other folks that use them while riding, and everyone loves it.
The brand is aftershokz. I use a Trekz Air, but they have various options and I’ve also used the older Trekz Titanium. If you can find some at a store locally, I recommend trying them on, but the site has good guidance for fit.
Safe travels and wonderful explorations!Recommended 2
Actually your phone isn’t using data the whole ride! Google maps will cache the map when you first load the directions. You can test it by putting it in airplane mode right after you start your navigation.
The primary battery drain is your screen. If you keep the display off, you’ll find your phone will last much longer. Second is using GPS. There, your phone is talking to satellites 100+ times per minute. These two things will make up about 60 and 30% of your battery drain, respectively. With the last 10% from other apps that are running because your phone is “awake”.
You have a couple options to chat battery drain. First is to decrease battery consumption. You can ride with your screen off, or even rise without active directions and look up directions when you feel lost. Next, you can recharge whole you ride. You can get a dyamo wheel hub. That’ll generate electricity while you ride and let you charge. Of course that is a. It more expensive of an option. A cheaper alternative is to carry a portable battery pack and have it hooked up to your phone while you ride.Recommended 1