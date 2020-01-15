Street Trust renames ‘Women Bike’ program to be more inclusive
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on January 15th, 2020 at 11:52 am
An initiative by The Street Trust to tackle the gender gap in cycling wants to become more inclusive.
“We know that a barrier to cycling is feeling unsafe in public spaces and that non-binary and trans people are deeply affected by this.”
— The Street Trust
The nonprofit announced this week that their “Women Bike” program is now called We Bike PDX.
“Historically and today, cycling spaces for women have excluded and hurt transgender and non-binary people,” reads a statement from the organization. “To end this pattern we are changing the name of our program to establish an inclusive path forward. While we have supported non-binary and trans people in the Women Bike program, the name does not reflect our values and our members. In our political climate, with the rise of hate crimes, we understand that now more than ever, we must be there and fight for people with vulnerable yet powerful identities.”
We Bike PDX started as Women Bike in 2015 and has grown to a community with regular events and an active Facebook group with over 1,600 members. The program is sponsored by Metro, the Federal Transit Administration, and Street Trust donors and members.
Street Trust staffer Caroline Crisp says the group wants to be more intentional about providing a safe space. “We know now that there are many barriers and types of marginalization that occur in our public spaces that are shared among trans people of all genders, gender non-conforming folx, two spirit, and (cis) women. We also know that a barrier to cycling is feeling unsafe in public spaces and that non-binary and trans people are deeply affected by this. More than one in four trans people have faced a bias-driven assault, and rates are higher for trans women and trans people of color.”
To keep the group welcoming and respectful The Street Trust outlines several guidelines to all members of its Facebook page. Those include the use of gender-neutral greetings like “folx” and “friends” instead of “ladies” and including preferred pronouns in introductions and respecting the pronouns of others.
“To those who have felt excluded because of the name Women Bike, we are deeply sorry,” Crisp shared in a statement to members. “We see your fight and will use our power to fight for you and ensure you are included and able to thrive in cycling spaces.”
We Bike PDX has regular group rides (including one this Saturday), wrench nights and social meet-ups. Learn more on The Street Trust website or Facebook.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
I’m truly curious how the trend toward gender-neutral language and spaces will affect reporting and statistics on the participation and successes of women. Gender-neutral spaces are mixed-sex spaces, and men still have the power in them.Recommended 7
Isn’t ‘folks’ already a gender-neutral word?
Or y’all?Recommended 0
I nominate for PC thread of the new year!Recommended 0
this is great news. way to go, street trust!Recommended 13
Could someone please explain to me what LGBTQ++ advocates mean exactly by “non-binary?”
In 1865 the physicist Gregor Mendel tried to explain to Charles Darwin that “inheritance,” what we now call “genetics,” is not a continuous function able to assume any value whatever, but is strongly mediated by discrete entities that later became to be called “genes.” The exact nature of these discrete entities was ascertained in 1953 by Watson, Crick, Wilkins, and the brilliantly tragic physicist Rosalind Franklin, whose X-ray crystalography provided the ineluctable experimental basis for the astounding breakthrough.
We call this “DNA.”
This basis for ALL life is absolutely binary. All genetic information is coded in sequences of base pairs A-T and C-G. The consequences of this is something we still are trying to adjust our thinking to.
All life, from single cells to LGBTQ++ persons, is inherently and absolutely binary. Nothing alive can possibly be “non-binary.”Recommended 7
Biological sex, gender identity, and gender expression are all different.
Gender identity and expression are not binary at all, and can exist at any point on (or even outside of) a spectrum.
Even biological sex is less binary than your highschool biology class might have taught you. Intersex people exist, and always have.Recommended 8
Is this a serious question? I seriously cannot tell. A simple google search should help.Recommended 16
LGBTQ++ advocates use “non-binary” to refer to individuals who do not identify within the gender binary that has historically been violently imposed upon all by the dominant culture. The dominant culture only acknowledges two genders, assigned at birth: male and female. Individuals who are non-binary are individuals who are not male or female. It’s that straightforward.
All your talk about genes is totally irrelevant. Hair color is genetically determined, but there are more than two colors of hair to be found. Moreover, gender is a social phenomenon and cannot be reduced to genotype—just as whether someone is a teacher, firefighter, or biologist is not reducible to someone’s genes, neither is someone’s gender. Do you say that one’s career is a binary property just because someone with a career has genes?Recommended 7
“Violently Imposed”…
And we wonder why these movements are met with so much pushback? I hope my own son and daughter can some day forgive me for such violent and oppressive pronoun use by her mother and I during their childhood.Recommended 3
“Nonbinary” in this context refers to people who do not identify as either male or female. As I understand it, this can mean many different things for different people: feeling and/or presenting oneself as sometimes more masculine, sometimes more feminine; feeling “in between” male and female, feeling like one doesn’t have a gender at all, and lots of other options.
If (like me) you feel pretty comfortable identifying with the gender on your birth certificate, this can be a little confusing at first. I’ve learned a lot from listening to trans and nonbinary friends and public figures on social media.Recommended 14
Follow up to my previous comment: Here’s some information on people with nonbinary genders from the National Center for Transgender Equality: https://transequality.org/issues/resources/understanding-non-binary-people-how-to-be-respectful-and-supportiveRecommended 7
If their goal is to expand the pool of potential recruits to their club, what are they doing to make sure that Republicans feel welcome? In Multnomah County, about 68,000 individuals voted Republican in 2016, which is orders of magnitude larger than the number of transgender individuals.Recommended 5
It’s common knowledge that 100% of Republicans are secretly members of the LGBTQ+ community, so I think that this move will benefit them.Recommended 4
If you join as a bike fanatic, I’m sure you’ll be welcome! If you join looking to push people’s buttons, you’ll probably be less welcome. But bike advocacy should absolutely be bipartisan. If you don’t feel welcome at this club, go start a Republican bike club! We need all the help we can get! 🙂Recommended 9
Why is it incumbent on them to make Republicans feel welcome?Recommended 2
It is incumbent on them to make Republicans feel welcome for two reasons. One, because that is the decent thing to do, especially when there are tens of thousands of Republicans just in Portland. Two, because as advocates for cycling, our success is going to be limited if we do not learn to build bridges between disparate parts of the body politic.Recommended 3
Is an incumbent republican a recumbent?Recommended 5
I’ve attended several of their events in the past and was really happy to see this change in terminology and an explicit statement of inclusion for trans women, nonbinary people, and other gender minorities. Makes me feel more comfortable inviting friends to their events!Recommended 11
Good move Street Trust <3Recommended 8