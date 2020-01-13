Portlanders show up for more housing as Residential Infill Project heads to council
Posted by Catie Gould (Contributor) on January 13th, 2020 at 9:56 am
When more people live closer to each other and to destinations, they will ride bikes more. That’s one reason housing and land-use is crucial if we want to reach our bicycling goals.
This week Portland City Council is hearing two days of public testimony for the long awaited Residential Infill Project (RIP). The hearings are scheduled for Wednesday January 15 at 2:00 pm and Thursday January 16 at 5:00 pm. On Friday night I attended an information session at Lucky Lab in northwest organized by Portland Neighbors loop Welcome (along with SunrisePDX, Business for a Better Portland, and No More Freeways).
Here’s what I learned…
The Residential Infill project will re-legalize duplexes, triplexes, and fourplexes in single family zones. 40% of Portland’s land area is currently zoned for single family housing and is expected to absorb twenty percent of Portland’s population growth. It wasn’t always this way. Portland’s first zoning plan was approved by voters in 1924, at a time when the Klan was running Oregon politics. Single family zoning was extended to more areas of the city in 1959. These decisions still impact housing prices today.
The latest version of the RIP draft (PDF) allows more flexibility for housing options up to fourplexes. Why four? Splitting land costs four ways has a significant affordability boost compared to three units. Homes with up to four units are considered residential and not commercial properties in banking and are available for a standard mortgage.
A key to the proposal is that maximum homes sizes are set to significantly decrease from what is allowed today, effectively ending demolitions of single family houses for much larger single family houses. On an R5 zoned lot the maximum house size will decrease from 6,750 square feet to 2,500 square feet for one unit. If more units are built, the maximum building size can increase to 4,000 feet.
Other notable items include:
- Eliminating parking minimums.
- “Visitable” ADA access for at least one unit on lots with 3-4 units. Visitable means no step entries, ground floor bathrooms, and wider doorways.
- Larger basement ADUs in existing houses.
Bureau of Planning and Sustainability Commission analysis showed that “there is a net reduction in displacement pressures across Portland as the result of the proposals.” Much like today though, displacement is not evenly spread out among neighborhoods. Julia Metz, an affordable housing developer with Catholic Charities, cautioned against using displacement models and maps too literally. “There has also been some chatter about removing some of the areas that are noted as being at-risk of displacement. If you remove those spaces you also remove the opportunities for affordable housing developers to get in there and build affordable housing.”
The Willamette Week recently reported that Commissioner Eudaly would like to see additional anti-displacement measures such as right of first refusal for tenants to purchase their property and city funding to help low income homeowners finance these projects.
Portland Neighbors Welcome is proposing a deep affordability option, where affordable housing developers could build up to eight units for housing affordable to families making 60% or 80% median family income. Neil Heller illustrated (below) how these units could stretch out public subsidy dollars further by helping more people or be able to provide even deeper subsidies.
When asked if supporting this option would delay the RIP even more, Heller responded that this potential amendment wouldn’t require any additional funding. Organizers pressed the need to get RIP passed as soon as possible, and that the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability could work on additional proposals to improve it after adoption.
Excited? Want to testify?
Portland Neighbors Welcome says it will be a packed hearing and people can sign up early on the 15th and expect the list to overflow to the next day. If this happens to you, make sure to check-in on the 16th. Supporters of RIP are planning on wearing blue to city hall. Testimony can also be submitted online to the Map App for both general and property specific comments.
For your testimony speakers recommended being specific and personal. What does affordable housing mean to you? Metz recommended that you use specific dollar values for incomes and rent or mortgage costs. Humanize who these policies will help. Low income residents include home healthcare workers, teachers, and seniors on social security. It’s likely that hundreds of people will be testifying over the two days, so make yours memorable by sharing personal stories of your housing experience in Portland, and what RIP would mean to you.
Thanks for stepping out of the bike box. Portland will never be a home for all bike riders if we don’t have homes for all Portlanders.
CORRECTION: This article originally had the days of this week’s hearings wrong. They are on Wednesday and Thursday. And the lead photo was taken by Henry Kraemer, not Doug Klotz as originally stated. We regret the errors.
— Catie Gould @citizen_cate on Twitter
I am old, and I’ve been lucky to have been able to live most of my life in the ‘burbs. There’s a reason why the ‘burbs are the most popular housing choice in the US: people like it the best. People like having some space for kids and pets to run around and play, and some space to entertain guests and to garden and to be shaded by tall trees in summer. People like having some separation from neighbors, so you don’t sneeze and your neighbor says bless you. People like it so much that they are willing to go hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt and work long hours to get it.
I can understand why young people, who are packing these meetings and hearings, might think it’s a good idea to replace the ‘burbs with really dense housing, since young people have been largely shut out of the America dream of owning a home in the ‘burbs. You think that you’ll now be able to afford a unit in a triplex or a four-plex. And if you do, fine. But my guess is you won’t like it: you will long for some living space, which your triplex or four-plex won’t really provide, and if you live next door to a triplex or four-plex, you won’t like how your neighbors impinge on your living space.
I don’t see why cycling advocates (looking at you, J.M.) present the RIP as some nirvana for cycling. It’s not an either-or thing – either we have extreme density or we cannot cycle to work or the store. We can do it now – some of us are doing it now. We can also run bus routes through suburbs – we are doing it now. Sure it would work better if more people got out of their cars and took the bus, but that’s not a function of density.
I predict the RIP will gradually destroy Portland’s suburbs and displace the people currently living in them, who will move further out to have the lifestyle they want and then need to drive more to get to work and to the store etc. It will have the opposite effect of the one RIP supporters envision.
Want to build dense? Go for it! But the RIP is a “have your cake and eat it” scenario.Recommended 14
RIP is as much about choice as it is about density. Right now if you want to live close to town you can live in a hotel style apartment building or you can buy / rent a single family home and hope you can afford it. I’m not convinced this will solve all of our problems (I would bet most people don’t think that) but if we keep with single family housing only our problems or traffic, housing cost, and class / racial inequality will keep getting worse.Recommended 9
I disagree with you Fred. I don’t think the ‘burbs are the most popular choice because people like living in them. I think they’re the most popular because of how the system has forced so many people to live in them. It’s similar to how people say, “We must keep building and widening roads, because people love cars and driving is the most popular form of transportation.” I disagree with that because driving isn’t popular, it’s just what our system forces people to do.
Do you realize that much of the world – even older people – live in dense places? And they much have better social/health/cultural/environmental outcomes than we do?
And FWIW I don’t think RIP is “nirvana”. I think it is a necessary step to give people more housing choices and help us have better social/environmental outcomes.Recommended 27
I think the ‘burbs, in America, were the preferred place to live for quite a few decades. Preferences were guided by redlining, where banks would lend money for construction and mortgages.Recommended 5
RIP is a City of Portland policy proposal and by definition has nothing to do with the suburbs.Recommended 5
I think Portland residents confuse new housing with increased density. Having lived in Portland for 17 years (1997-2015 minus 1 year), I’d describe the city as a predominantly low-density bedroom suburb with a thriving downtown, of the industrial cities of Vancouver WA, Gresham, CTC, and Washington County – a donut-shaped city where the inner core is less dense than its outer areas, like Buffalo or Detroit only a lot richer. There’s not enough people in the Northwest Quadrant to support a high school and barely enough for a full-service supermarket, in spite of all the wealthy “density” in Uptown and the Pearl. The real density is east of 82nd where poorer folks are crowded into “affordable” old 1970s woody-walkup apartments, where most of the city’s population growth is actually occurring.Recommended 5
You’re allowed to describe Portland however you want, but it doesn’t really change the fact that the City of Portland is not a suburb.Recommended 4
For reference, in case anyone is interested, here’s a current map of Portland density:
https://projects.oregonlive.com/maps/density/
The highest-density areas are NW and Belmont/Sunnyside areas. East of 82nd the lot sizes are larger, so even though there are some large apartment complexes, the overall density is lower.Recommended 0
“People like having some space for kids and pets to run around and play, and some space to entertain guests and to garden and to be shaded by tall trees in summer. People like having some separation from neighbors, so you don’t sneeze and your neighbor says bless you.”
There are lots of ways these things exist in dense neighbourhoods:
– PARKS: they are great for playing, and you don’t have to mow the lawn. When I lived in Vancouver, BC in a neighbourhood of low-rise apartment buildings I literally had a park on either end of my block. All the grass/trees/flowers without any of the work. All the hours my partner and I currently spent mowing/weeding/maintaining our yard in Portland could be spent doing other things (like enjoying our neighbourhood parks).
– EXTRA SPACE: While these 4-6-8 unit building don’t have to include amenity rooms or variations thereof, they could. Co-op housing frequently includes community run space for exactly these purposes (large kitchen with room for entertaining/meetings, spare rooms that can be reserved for guests, etc).
– GARDENS: Not everyone wants to garden, but for those that do there is no reason why these units (2-4-6-8) couldn’t have garden plots available (especially as the ratio of built space to lot size shifts) AND/OR why we can’t have more community gardens.
– SHADE: Again, no reason why these units / increased density means removing shade trees.
– SEPARATION: While some people just want to be alone and not see anyone, plenty of people enjoy the benefits of neighbours. Who better to watch your cat while you go away for a few days or your kid for a hour while you run to the store. As for sound, there are So Many Ways to make apartments soundproof. (In my last apartment I rarely heard my neighbours unless I was talking with them).Recommended 13
Julie H,Recommended 6
I lived in Vancouver for a few years in a a series of apartments, and I echo what you say about having high quality openspace nearby and the time to enjoy it. There is a key difference between Portland and Vancouver: Vancouver funds its parks. New buildings get charged fees that get invested in roads, water, sewer, parks, community centers and schools; in Portland, the list ends at sewer. Portland has had an unprecedented building boom for the past decade, yet it cannot afford to maintain the parks it has and has been forced to close pools and community centers. There is an implied Civic compact where citizens trade-off density for public openspace, great schools, great transit, and safety- it is supposed to be more amenity-rich than the suburbs, but Portland is failing by neglecting to maintain its openspace ratios, and neglecting our schools and transit. IMO, Portland is far too interested in offering breaks/deals/enticements to developers to hasten the manifestation of their planning dreams. That said, I support the RIP, and I hope that Portland wakes up and starts investing in Parks and alternative transportation
You can disagree with the amount charged, but it’s not accurate that the City only charges development fees on sewer. For permits on new developments, changes in use or intensity (including new residences and those taking advantage of RIP), the city charges for sewer, stormwater, transportation, and parks fees. You can learn more if you’re thinking of adding an ADU- etc https://www.portlandoregon.gov/bds/article/166412Recommended 0
maxD, I hear you about more funding for parks (and just about everything else) in Vancouver. The amount of open space, the amenities at and number of community centres, and the recreation and cultural programming from the Vancouver Park Board is fantastic (full disclosure: I have & continue to do arts and other contract work through the VPB). That being said, I don’t think there’s zero hope for Portland and the future of open space, nor do I think Vancouver’s taxation system IRT to buildings should be looked to as a model (huge problems, as you know, with affordability in general and triple net leases which make it all but impossible to occupy space as anything other than a corporation).Recommended 0
First let’s address a couple of technical points. The Residential Infill project would only impact the city of Portland, so the suburbs would not be altered. Also, even if this proposal passes, the rezoned parts of Portland would be far from having “extreme density.” Extreme density is something that we can observe in cities such as Hong Kong where residential high-rises cluster into a small land area. In Portland, density would only increase modestly as some single-family units are replaced with duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes.
With or without this rezoning, the vast majority of the land available for residential housing in the Portland metropolitan area would continue to be occupied by single-family houses. Those families that are looking for a suburban lifestyle and a single family house would continue to have ample opportunities to live as they wish. However, up until now, it was literally illegal for those who wish to live in more liveable urban environments to do so. It was outlawed by zoning regulations. And it is quite probable that many of those workers who currently drive to the suburbs after work do so because no other options are available to them. These modest revisions to city of Portland’s zoning would merely give people the freedom to choose from different kinds of lifestyles.
Up until now we have addressed how zoning revisions would increase choices in the greater Portland metro area. Let’s also discuss about what you list as the benefits of living in a suburb. You claim that the number one reason why living in the suburbs is preferable is because it increases the living space for its inhabitants. I would argue exactly the opposite.
The living space inside one’s home obviously depends entirely on the square footage of a given residence—whether the home happens to located in the suburbs or in the city is irrelevant. The average amount of outdoor private space may in fact be greater in the suburbs than in the cities. While some suburban homeowners may take advantage of some of that space at least some of the time, if you drive through any suburb you will quickly notice that for the most part humans are nowhere to be seen. The only regular outdoor activity that the archetypal suburban homeowner seems to engage in is the mowing of the lawn, usually creating a vast grassy area that completely destroys the natural vegetation yet creates zero benefit to the people living on the property. Even children do not play much outdoors anymore. Since the suburbs are unwalkable and unbikeable almost by definition, if you do happen to spot a live human in the typical American suburb, he or she is most likely to be unhealthy, overweight, and increasingly, even morbidly obese.
The unhealthy lifestyle choices in the suburbs compound themselves. Because the residents do not have much opportunity to engage in any kind of physical activity, after a while they lose their natural desire for exercise and movement. Eventually, rather than taking whatever modest measures they could to counteract the effects of their detrimental lifestyle choices, they start to view physical activity as some kind of negative. They put much effort into ensuring that they can store their motorized couches as close to their intended destinations as possible. Circling around parking lots looking for the closest space to the store becomes normal, as if walking a few extra feet were something that a rational person tries to avoid as much as possible. As Mr. Money Mustache has pointed out, this process reaches its pinnacle of insanity with the drive-thru, an infrastructural invention that would make some sense if we were living on Mars where we had to get our “business done without ever coming in contact with the planet’s hazardously thin sub-zero atmosphere.” The suburban dweller loses his ability to move around his own body of his own accord.
Since a resident of the suburbs spends his entire existence in a hermetically sealed climate-controlled box, from his home to his office building to his motorized couch, he also loses his ability to acclimate to the changing of the seasons. Rather than slowly adjusting to the increase in temperatures as spring rolls around and we head into the summer months, he can only tolerate his air-conditioned environment. And this brings us back to all of that living space that we talked about earlier: most suburban homeowners would be horrified if someone were to suggest to him that he spend some time sitting, let alone exercising, outdoors if the temperatures are even slightly elevated from what he considers to be his comfort zone. The idea that the human body has great potential to adjust to a variety of outside conditions is entirely foreign to his way of thinking. He may have half-an-acre, an acre, or more private space, where all vegetation save grass has been meticulously destroyed, but for the most part all of it goes to waste.
Even more importantly, the land goes to waste exactly because it is private. Humans are social animals. We like to do things in groups, and only the rarest of us will have enough discipline and self-motivation to do something regularly if we are not motivated externally to do so.
In this slightly upzoned Portland, residents are more likely to have opportunities to walk or bike to work, to school, to the store, or to the park—and because it is a park, it is much more likely that we will have others to share our adventures with.Recommended 6
>>> However, up until now, it was literally illegal for those who wish to live in more liveable urban environments to do so. <<<
Really? I live in a very livable urban environment, and I don't think I'm doing so illegally.Recommended 2
I am referring to those areas of Portland that would be upzoned under these proposed regulations so that housing other than single-family homes would be allowed. In those areas, more densely populated urban have been outlawed. That is what single-family zoning does.Recommended 0
Your argument is essentially the same as me claiming that it is illegal to have a factory in Portland because I can’t build one in an R5 residential neighborhood (or in much of the rest of the city).
It’s just not true.
“It is not legal to build certain types of buildings in areas not zoned for them” is true, as is “it is illegal to build apartment buildings in Portland’s single-family residential areas”, but what those statements have in accuracy they lack in sensationalism.Recommended 4
I don’t know if I get this argument for affordability:
“A key to the proposal is that maximum homes sizes are set to significantly decrease from what is allowed today, effectively ending demolitions of single family houses for much larger single family houses. On an R5 zoned lot the maximum house size will decrease from 6,750 square feet to 2,500 square feet for one unit. If more units are built, the maximum building size can increase to 4,000 feet.”
Most of the skinny houses seen going up around the city (that replaced much more modest, affordable homes) are already way under 2500 ft^2. Many are in the 1400-1600 ft^2 range, and most are still at least $500K+.
I don’t think increasing density in places that can handle it (have decent ammenities like shopping, transit, etc.) is a bad idea. I’m just very skeptical that RIP will have much impact on housing affordability.
Does this proposal do anything for lot splitting (apologies, I haven’t read the most recent version)?Recommended 4
Iain MacKenzie has several examples of this on this Twitter thread: https://twitter.com/maccoinnich/status/1213981470764589057
Also if you read the replies you’ll also see the very good point that those “affordable” smaller, older homes are often in need of extensive repair, well beyond the budget and skill set of many potential homeowners.Recommended 4
I don’t know that I would consider the $340,000 condos in Iain’s post affordable.Recommended 0
RIP, Portland.Recommended 7
I’m not a young whipper snapper, and I have all of these things in my in-town neighborhood, plus I can walk to the grocery store, multiple bus stops, several parks, great restaurants, and much more. I can also bike to many more places, including work. I can also sit on my porch and chat with my neighbors when they walk their dogs. The suburbs don’t have a lock on livability. On the contrary, after living in the suburbs, a college town, a city with millions of people, and a rural forest, I find my in-town neighborhood to be the best lifestyle possible. Car commutes are soul-destroying, and I don’t want to live someplace where I have to drive to get anywhere. It’s not healthy for my body, the environment, mental health, or a sense of community. And what happens when older folks are car dependent but can’t drive anymore? I’m starting to wonder about this as I watch my parents age. They’d be much better off in an urban area with amenities than in any car-dependent suburb. Indeed, I think my neighborhood accommodates every age: my kids and their friends get around easily on pubic transportation, for example, and don’t need me to drive them everywhere.
But also… all that suburban space you’re enjoying has been subsidized by freeway building, which destroyed many urban livable, walkable neighborhoods. And the suburbs were historically inaccessible to many families of color, who simply were never allowed to buy in (the GI Bill, for example, which set off a lot of white families moving to the suburbs and started the process of building wealth for an entire generation of white families, also perpetuated segregation and was designed not to provide those same benefits to black veterans).
I can afford my home because I have a good paying job and because I went to a public university at a time when my family could afford to pay for it, so I’m not wracked with student loans. Being Gen X means I’m not on the boomer gravy train, but I’m in much better shape than some of the young folks you’ve decried. And this is because of an incredible amount of government subsidization of my education. I think it’s very easy for older white folks not to recognize how the government has subsidized so much of what we have.
But, here’s the thing: I don’t want to stay in my large house when my kids are older and I don’t need all that space. I would love to be able to move into a four-plex and grow old in my walkable community. You know what else I want? More people to be able to afford to live in my neighborhood and enjoy all that we have. Increasing density is the only way to do that.
Younger doesn’t mean dumb. Younger folks want to live in town because they value shorter commutes and livability and community and diversity. Many grew up in the suburbs and know exactly what they are missing out on. Just because they have a different vision for their future doesn’t mean they are wrong.Recommended 22
This pretty much aligns with my life and opinions!! Well, I guess by age (35 and 3/4) I straddle the line between millennial and gen-x, but otherwise.
It is time for this pointless, limiting housing restriction to go. It probably should have never existed at all!
It won’t solve all our problems, and probably very few in any immediate sense. But I just can’t imagine a continually growing city not allowing this type of construction so darn close to its center.
I also think “boomer gravy train” would be a great name for a 70s cover band.Recommended 5
I’m not against it, but I’m going to go out on a limb and predict that new 4-10 story apartment buildings will supply the majority of new housing units. ADUs or fourplexes will be small potatoes in comparison.Recommended 3
I’m stoked to live in an area that will be greatly affected by RIP and readily welcome a developer paying for my corner lot. Washington is beginning to sound better.Recommended 0
If that is how you feel, then under the new rules you will certainly have the freedom to relocate. But if you move out, and a triplex gets built on your lot, then that means that three other individuals of families who wish to live in a slightly more densely built environment will also have an opportunity to do so.Recommended 2
I like the idea of increasing density, but tearing down existing buildings seems like a wasteful way to achieve it.Recommended 3