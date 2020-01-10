Show up to one of these two group rides and beat the brutal weather blues

Cold, wet, windy, ice, snow (coming soon maybe). I know this weather is tough to ride in.

One way to combat the winter blues is to show up to a group ride. There’s nothing like a fun ride with cool people to reinvigorate your love of bikes and keep you motivated to ride through winter. Tough conditions are always easier when you can embrace them and/or commiserate with others.

On that note, since I’m not doing a Weekend Event Guide this week, I want to highlight two worthwhile gatherings.

Tonight (1/10) the Midnight Mystery Ride meets at Dot’s Cafe (2521 SE Clinton). MMR is a proud Portland tradition where everyone comes together at a bar just before midnight and then rides together on quiet streets to a mystery location. The ride usually ends with a bonfire and shenanigans where much conviviality ensues.

On Sunday, Our Mother the Mountain will host their annual Winter Social and Ride. As mixed-terrain (a.k.a gravel) riding has blown-up in the past few years, OMTM (a.k.a. Unpaved on RideWithGPS) has built a flourishing community. Their email list is a top-notch mix of education, coordination, and inspiration. Their rides and events are much the same.

OMTM fans will convene at Golden Pliers Bike Shop (1451 N Skidmore) for snacks and conversation. Then they’ll head out on a 25-mile urban adventure featuring little-known backroads and singletracks between Overlook, Kelley Point Park, and Northwest Industrial District. Along the way ride organizers have hidden three treasure caches which may include some combination of, “delicious fruit snacks, patches with which to adorn your liveries and vestments, derailleurs classiques (front or rear) and a possible vessel of energy tonic to restore one’s fortitude.” The ride will end with pizza and hand-warming at Lucky Lab NW.

Have fun. And keep riding.

If you’re looking for friends and great excuses to keep riding, the BikePortland Calendar is a great resource to stay connected to.

