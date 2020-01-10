Bike Tires Direct Warehouse Sale

Show up to one of these two group rides and beat the brutal weather blues

Posted by on January 10th, 2020 at 11:10 am

Fact: Each additional person you ride with lessens the impact of tough conditions by 15%.
(Photos © J. Maus/BikePortland)

Cold, wet, windy, ice, snow (coming soon maybe). I know this weather is tough to ride in.

Midnight Mystery Ride gathering in Woodlawn in February 2008.

One way to combat the winter blues is to show up to a group ride. There’s nothing like a fun ride with cool people to reinvigorate your love of bikes and keep you motivated to ride through winter. Tough conditions are always easier when you can embrace them and/or commiserate with others.

On that note, since I’m not doing a Weekend Event Guide this week, I want to highlight two worthwhile gatherings.

Tonight (1/10) the Midnight Mystery Ride meets at Dot’s Cafe (2521 SE Clinton). MMR is a proud Portland tradition where everyone comes together at a bar just before midnight and then rides together on quiet streets to a mystery location. The ride usually ends with a bonfire and shenanigans where much conviviality ensues.

Advertisement

Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

On Sunday, Our Mother the Mountain will host their annual Winter Social and Ride. As mixed-terrain (a.k.a gravel) riding has blown-up in the past few years, OMTM (a.k.a. Unpaved on RideWithGPS) has built a flourishing community. Their email list is a top-notch mix of education, coordination, and inspiration. Their rides and events are much the same.

OMTM fans will convene at Golden Pliers Bike Shop (1451 N Skidmore) for snacks and conversation. Then they’ll head out on a 25-mile urban adventure featuring little-known backroads and singletracks between Overlook, Kelley Point Park, and Northwest Industrial District. Along the way ride organizers have hidden three treasure caches which may include some combination of, “delicious fruit snacks, patches with which to adorn your liveries and vestments, derailleurs classiques (front or rear) and a possible vessel of energy tonic to restore one’s fortitude.” The ride will end with pizza and hand-warming at Lucky Lab NW.

Have fun. And keep riding.

If you’re looking for friends and great excuses to keep riding, the BikePortland Calendar is a great resource to stay connected to.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page, Rides/Events

Related Posts

Endurance PDX Cycling Studio Physical Therapy

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

One Comment
  • Avatar
    The Last Voyageur January 10, 2020 at 12:49 pm

    “There’s no such thing as bad weather, only unsuitable clothing.” Words of wisdom from my fellow Englishman and guide-book author Alfred Wainwright.

    Recommended Thumb up 0

    Reply Link
  • Avatar

«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests