Big week ahead for Metro’s transportation funding measure
Posted by Ian Edwards (Contributor) on January 10th, 2020 at 8:40 am
With the holiday break now firmly in the rear view mirror, Metro is returning to work on its planned November 2020 transportation ballot measure with three meetings scheduled for the next week that will give Portlanders a chance to share their opinions about the nearly $4 billion proposal.
The Getting There Together and other groups are putting out action alerts to contact members of Metro Council in advance of a publich hearing on Monday January 13th, which will see staff and planners take questions from the public about potential funding sources for the measure.
The following day, (Tuesday, January 14th) Metro Council will convene at a work session to consider recommendations from the Transportation Funding Task Force. Then on Wednesday the 15th, the Task Force will meet again for the first time in nearly a month to continue discussions about transportation investment options.
Here’s what you need to know going into what could be a consequential week for transportation funding in our region…
At the beginning of January, the latest recommended measure (PDF) was released by the Task Force. The proposal now calls for $3.8 billion in spending, an increase of $700 million from the last proposal made public in October. In general, the most recent draft provides significant new funding for transit and biking/walking safety improvements and codifies the votes taken at the Task Force’s last meeting on December 18th. According to Metro, 56% of the new overall package of investments are transit-related, while 38% are safety-related and 79% have an equity focus. Further, the measure would create 86 miles of safety investments in high-injury corridors.
The Task Force’s recommendations divvy up the spending between 13 “Tier 1” Corridors, which includes $975 million for the Southwest Corridor Light Rail, a figure that is unchanged from the October draft. But funding in other corridors was increased, sometimes significantly. The Tualatin Valley Highway saw the biggest jump from $350 million to $520 million, with most of the funds going towards improvements for transit users and walkers. The Powell Corridor also saw a significant increase and now has recommended funding at $140 million, up from $30 million, with the vast majority of that also projected to be used for transit and safety.
The Sunrise/Highway 212 Corridor, which would see the construction of a new road, did not pass the December 18th vote successfully at first pass. Eventually, a compromise was struck where $110 million in additional funding was committed to non-highway improvements like sidewalks and bicycling facilities along the highway. The construction cost of the new road, which would be another $440 to $560 million, was not funded in the new recommendation and remains to be determined.
The new recommendations for the 82nd Ave Corridor, which includes roadway improvements to the NE Airport Way/NE 82nd intersection, saw $150 million of funding added for bus rapid transit and other safety and transit improvements for a total of $520 million. The Clackamas to Columbia (C2C)/181st Corridor, which would also see the construction of a new road, is now funded at $150 million, with $20 million of that going to enhance TriMet’s 87 bus line.
A significant amount of work is still left to do before the measure is approved by the Metro Council and put before voters in November 2020. The Task Force has meetings scheduled until May. Topics of discussion going forward will include determination of funding for so-called “Tier 2” projects, as well as discussion of how to generate revenue to fund the bond. A poll released in December found a willingness by potential voters to pay for the measure, with possible funding options including new vehicle registration fees, property or income tax increases, or business payroll taxes.
Stay tuned next week for more coverage.
— Ian Edwards @ianedws on Twitter
It’s unsurprising to see that North Portland is once again completely ignored by a governmental agency. I’m sick of paying taxes to subsidize the metros wealthiest residents.
I’ll be working to oppose this ballot measure in 2020.Recommended 6
What is North Portland lacking?Recommended 1
Any protected bike lanes (we have zero past Arbor Lodge), traffic diverters, public transit that can manage a 20 minute trip in less than an hour, lit cross walks, curb builds out to stop the rampant illegal passing on the left, lowered speed limits, traffic enforcement.
It might be easier to catalogue the problems St. Johns doesn’t have with its roads.
They are ;Recommended 0
Metro is looking at much bigger picture stuff than that.Recommended 1
That’s exactly the type of stuff Metro is looking at, they are just looking in the wealthiest communities in the Portland Metro. Lots of safety improvements in their bond measure.Recommended 0
Yes, the region’s wealthy residents of (checks notes) East Portland and Gresham, and those transit-riding bourgeois of outer Barbur and Washington County, are really making out here. I mean, they’ve already got it all!
North Portland and STJ have some obvious needs, and a BRT project on Lombard or similar could certainly be a boon. But c’mon, you think every neighborhood that doesn’t get a project should oppose this thing? These projects are regionally significant, and unfortunately not everyone makes the cut. While there’s lots more to do, we’re hardly ignored up here. Fessenden is finally done. We have a new bollard separated lane (and in some place actual bike track) on Lombard past Pier Park. ODOTs planning a safety project on Lombard in Portsmouth. PBOT is planning a major overhaul of Lombard in downtown STJ. We’ll have a new bridge over Columbia soon…..
I’ll expect to be supporting this measure because it will do a lot of good for a lot of other people. Then I’ll keep looking for ways to get improvements in STJ.Recommended 7
I didn’t realize Tigard was slums? The projects on and east of 82nd are the only projects in the whole package that don’t serve wealthy communities. The lions share of the money is going to server wealthy communities in Northwest, Southwest and inner East Portland.
It’s not that I am opposing it because St. Johns/the peninsula don’t have any projects in here. I am opposing it because the peninsula doesn’t ever have any projects in any bond measure. We are the largest neighborhood in the city and we don’t have a safe ped/bike connection to downtown. I am sick of paying bonds that benefit inner-east siders and the wealthy in NW.Recommended 0
An all ages, safe connection to anywhere outside of North Portland- Interstate, Greeley, Vancovuer/Williams all have unaddressed, dangerous gaps.Recommended 2
The article references a PDF available in early January that is the latest version of the Metro staff recommendation. Could you please link to this document?Recommended 0
Sorry Evan. My mistake. Here’s the PDFRecommended 0
#nonewroadsRecommended 7
ultimately this is a doubling-down on the ‘we can build a lot of stuff’ philosophy of the past 75 years. We need to get more out of our existing infrastructure, not spend big on making more asphalt. I really don’t like the ‘give everyone a piece’ of the pie way that this is being set up. every jurisdiction has something (Sorry NoPo, you’re part of Portland so you got short-changed) that they can take home to their constituents. However, this $4B is money spent primarily on expanding our region’s auto-centric transporation infrastructure which we already can’t afford to maintain. We should be taking space away from cars and giving it to non-auto modes. This is the cheapest & fastest way to reduce car use and improve transit+active transpo infrastructure.
Until we reform how property taxes are assessed – most importantly, until we require that assessed value be reset upon sale – then there is no way I’m voting for this.
Wealthy people in inner NE pay fractional amounts in RE taxes on expensive homes just because they happened to be built over a hundred years ago.
No more blank checks to PPS, Metro, and the other government types lining up at the trough until we think through how these burdens are borne. And even then, $4B for some striping and a light rail system on Barbur seems excessive.Recommended 2
So funding for Metro projects until the State legislature revises state law? While I don’t disagree with you, I’m not sure your means of achieving this change make a lot of sense.Recommended 5
After going through the 20 pages of graphics (the link is provided where it says “According to Metro”…, I’m surprised how much I support this recommendation. The actual breakdown of costs does not look wasteful or directed towards building new, crazy expensive assets that we can’t afford to maintain. There’s very little that goes towards congestion relief – an intersection or lane-widening here or there that seem reasonable given planned growth in those areas. The vast majority goes to fixing and improving existing assets, with a huge focus on speeding up regional bus lines and corridor-level safety of peds and bikes with new off-street paths, protected bike lanes, etc.
There’s no indication of the method of raising these revenues, from what I can tell. All options are still on the table, though I thought the polling already showed that property taxes were less popular. I hope this measure won’t be dependent on property taxes.Recommended 7