Universal Cycles will close Portland retail location and move to Beaverton
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on January 6th, 2020 at 8:30 am
Another major Portland retail bike shop is leaving town.
“We are sad about leaving the Buckman neighborhood.”
The owners of Universal Cycles have decided to end an 18-year run in Portland and move their store from the Buckman Neighborhood on East Burnside (at 22nd) to Beaverton.
Universal began as an e-commerce site based in San Francisco in 1997 and opened their first Portland storefront in a tiny space near the airport in 2001. In 2006 they moved to a larger store at Northwest 18th and Thurman. They expanded again in 2011 with a move to East Burnside to a 20,000 square foot space that included an expansive retail showroom adjacent to their shipping warehouse.
In addition to a retail store and warehouse in Portland, Universal has a retail shop and distribution center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and warehouses in Nevada and Minnesota.
Universal is known for their vast selection and hard to find parts. I’ve found bits and bolts for various projects over the years and loved being able to pick up online purchases at the Portland store (and browse the awesome showroom while there).
General Manager Mike D. tells us the decision to leave Portland was based on their lease coming to an end. “We wanted to find a space of similar size, centrally located in the Portland metro area, that we know we can remain in for the next 20 years. Luckily, we found a wonderful locally-owned Cedar Hills mid-century former grocery store the same size as our current building.”
The new location will have twice as much retail space (10,000 square feet) and a carfree test-riding area.
“We are sad about leaving the Buckman neighborhood,” Mike added. “With us moving and some other shops closing, if someone out there is thinking of opening a shop, the Buckman area would be a terrific area for a shop with a focus on service.”
The new Universal Cycles will be located at 12330 SW Walker Road in Beaverton and is expected to open March 1st.
Following the closure of Crank Bicycles, Western Bikeworks, Rivelo, and Norther Cycles, this is the fifth retail bike shop Portland has lost in the past five months.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
This looks like the site of the former Joanne Fabrics just past the 5 Guys Burgers and Fries location on Walker and Cedar Hills. There is quite a network of neighborhood paths off Walker that will be good for bike test rides. Gentle hills and short steep ones if you know where to find them. I hadn’t heard about this place, but i look forward to seeing them out in Beaverton.Recommended 7
This is disappointing. I’ve been going there with increasing frequency in the last couple years.Recommended 12
Sad to see them go. That was a great spot, right off the Ankeny bike highway. I could buy weird old parts at Citybikes, then get new chains, cables, etc at Universal. Also the showroom was always a great place to wander around. I know there’s tons of $ out in Beaverton, but I rarely head that way.Recommended 11
I would have to imagine its mostly about rent or a lease ending. Someone probably wants to build a multi use building there.
Ironically this kind of works for me, being closer to my office I don’t have to ride as hard as possible to get back to the east side to pick up parts.Recommended 2
Darn, the current location is extremely convenient. A great way to buy stuff online and stop by the store for pickup for free shipping. This will give me more reason to support the smaller bike shops though, so maybe not such a bad thing.Recommended 17
you wrote my exact train of thoughtRecommended 4
Pretty much echoing the comments above, sad to see them leave the current location, which was super convenient for me. I really loved having them in my arsenal of bike shops for the variety of products they stocked. Especially for very particular items, like gloves or helmets, I would always go to them to see the breadth of products available.Recommended 7
Just reiterating all the comments above — this is a real disappointment, they were my go-to for lots of stuff. I loved their online price match. I really really don’t want to bike to Beaverton to buy bike tires.Recommended 5
That is such a bummer. I never go to the West side, and I will not go out there for bike parts I can get closer to town. Right off the Ankeny bike path, why would you move away from that? How many cyclists are riding by in a Beaverton strip mall? Maybe it will be a good thing for cycling on the West side, but it feels like a loss for Portland overall.Recommended 4
The Beaverton transit center is a busy one and there are some multi-story mixed use buildings being built in downtown Beaverton. The city is going to make a street buffet on most of Western Ave which is rare for any industrial district.Recommended 0
All the best rides are out west. You should keep an open mind and check it out.Recommended 1
Sad for Portland, but as a Washington County resident, it’s nice to see a new bike shop opening up closer than downtown Portland. Our other offerings are pretty slim…Recommended 2
Well, it’s a better location for me, being down in Wilsonville and all. 🙂
I used to take MAX to the Zoo, ride through Forest Park and then hit Coco Donuts on my rides to the Burnside location. So for me that was a *long* lunch hour, or half a day if I elected to ride home past Oregon City.
From the Beaverton MAX station you pop North on Lombard, jog left on SW Center and then North again on 124th/123rd. Which isn’t too bad. Half of that is the route I use to get to Winco.
There is a Jim and Patty’s coffee just East of the Beaverton TC, guess I’ll have to get my donuts at Winco, the parts at the new store, and a coffee at Jim and Patty’s. Looks like it’s still a really long lunch. 🙂Recommended 1
Thornton Family across the street from Bike Gallery is another great spot for a coffee stop. Or if you’re looking for a sit down option Lionheart recently opened their not location on the corner of Watson and 1st.Recommended 1
Bummer. This was my neighborhood bike shop. Will miss walking here to get a part or tool while working on my bike. Is there another central portland shop that has a comparable inventory?Recommended 5
As someone who orders often through universal but pretty much never makes the trip in to town I look forward to having them so close to me our in Beaverton now. A bit of role reversal for some of us, don’t lose all hope folks, the local shipping is fast and over the phone service still great even if you don’t make it into the store.Recommended 6
On the plus side, the suburbs will now have a really good shop and the ability to pick up online orders.
Still, with the loss of this shop and Western’s retail store, it does make it a little more challenging to order online from a local shop.Recommended 5
What a shame, I LOVE Universal! One of the things I rely them for is having a range of jerseys/bibs/shorts available to try on. Does anyone have a recommendation for a shop in town with a good selection of jerseys/bibs/shorts to try on?Recommended 3
Welcome to Beaverton! The Burnside location has been one of my favorite bike shops for years now, and I look forward to continue giving you my business in Cedar Hills. Friendly service, great selection of parts and tools.Recommended 1
I am surprised they did not capitalize on the tax advantages of moving to an unincorporated part of Washington County like Nike or Columbia Sportswear while they were at it instead of moving to Beaverton Proper. This new location is not as bad as some would think as it is a 5 minute bike ride from the Beaverton Transit through some very quiet neighborhood streets if you choose your route wisely.Recommended 0
A map of Beaverton (123rd Ave at Walker Road) shows that building is in unincorporated Washington County, in the Cedar Hills neighborhood. It isn’t annexed into Beaverton.Recommended 1
Much more convenient for me on the Westside, they will probably be my main shop now instead of just occasional online order pickup, but I can appreciate the net loss for Portland, and the convenience it provided to commuters and car-free persons in the city.
Brian C suggested one transit route to the new location, but I think another easy route would be to take the MAX blue line to Milikan Way station and from there just take the quiet paths through the Tektronix/Nike campus north to Jenkins Rd and head east. Either jog north a couple blocks to Walker Rd and continue east to the shop location just past Cedar Hills Blvd for the quietest route, or stay on Jenkins and left at Cedar Hills and just go around the north end of the shopping center and the Five Guys burgers. No more than a 15-20 minute walk and probably a 5-10 minute ride from MAX to the shop.
The big Beaverton Powell’s and a big New Seasons are also in-between the MAX and the shop and both have bike parking right in front of the store.
According to Metro long range plans, there is supposed be a segment of the “Beaverton – Milwaukie Trail” connecting the Sunset Freeway trail to Walker Rd and downtown Beaverton, maybe the shop can help lobby for that to improve infrastructure in their new neighborhood and help get an off-street path built almost to their front door.Recommended 3
Walker Rd right there is not very bike friendly. I’d avoid Cedar Hills and Jenkins and wind your way through the neighborhood and get the the store by SW 123rd.Recommended 3
Coming from the west, Walker has at least typical suburban on-street marked bike lanes all the way to the shop. Continuing east from the shop the lanes end and there is no paved shoulder and it gets curvier. So I would not recommend using Walker if coming from the east.
But you are right, if you have bike GPS or online maps handy, you can ride through the Nike employee store parking lot and then a car-free path to Hocken St. cut through past the New Seasons to Hall Blvd and then north through quiet residential streets to the shop right as you get to Walker. There is even a back way on Dawson to an unsignalized crossing of Cedar Hills Blvd, but if you swing that far south, you might as well use the Beaverton Central MAX stop instead of Milikan and just go north on Rose Biggi/Westgate/Central.Recommended 1
“Centrally located”? Gak. Might as well be on the moon. I will not be going out to Beaverton. Hope someone can fill the void on the east side. Performance is gone. A Better Cycle is gone. Universal is gone. Won’t use Amazon. This town is mutating.Recommended 6
You do know Universal Cycles has an online store, right?Recommended 7
Universal has never been my favorite shop, but it’s been close, convenient, easy to do business with and where I’ve bought every pair of Bar Mitts I’ve ever owned. I’ve spent a ton of money there, getting parts to restore and modify used bikes I’ve bought. I’m neither riding or driving out to Beaverton to follow them. I’d love it if they leased a small storefront on Ankeny, if only to pick up orders.
I hope Joe Bike – my LBS – and Clever Cycles and River City can step in. I will definitely miss their on-line inventory listing. You always know whether they have what you’re looking for, which I cannot say for my smaller shops.Recommended 3
This sounds like a great excuse to get a ride in over the West Hills. Looking forward to continuing to be a customer. As a tinkier this store is an awesome place to shop.Recommended 1
Are wildly priced apartments coming here? That would be cool.Recommended 1