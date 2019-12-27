Portland’s traffic death toll climbs to 51 after two more people died this morning
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on December 27th, 2019 at 2:04 pm
Two people died within one hour of each other on Portland streets Friday morning. The two fatal collisions bring our annual death toll to 51 — the highest number since 1996 and nearly twice the amount we had at the outset of the decade in 2010.
At 2:45 am this morning police responded to someone who slammed their SUV into a power pole on N Interstate Avenue right in front of The Ivy School. The driver was cited for Reckless Driving and DUI. A few hours later around 6:30 am, someone died after being hit by a car driver while trying to walk across NE Halsey and 122nd. Then less than an hour later another person died in a head-on crash between two car drivers on North Lombard just west of Vancouver Avenue.
That brings the total number of people who died while walking on Portland streets this year to 17. Combined with the two bicycling deaths and nine motorcycling deaths, 28 of the 51 victims so far this year were vulnerable road users.
According to Portland Police Bureau data obtained by BikePortland through a public records request, a majority of this year’s fatal crashes are still under investigation.
Advertisement
Six of the cases were labeled hit-and-run and there have been eight felony arrests so far. There are currently 27 fatal traffic incidents that are currently either under investigation (21) or have been referred to the District Attorney or City Attorney. Just 12 of the fatal crashes (so far) have been determined to have no criminal activity associated with them.
By my tally, 26 of the deaths so far this year have occurred on the City of Portland’s High Crash Network, which are defined as the 30 most dangerous streets in the city. Despite being just 8% of Portland streets, this High Crash Network consistently represents over half of all deadly crashes.
A story in The Oregonian earlier this month pointed to several factors that deserve blame for this year’s high death toll, including a lack of enforcement and a dangerous driving culture that favors speed and larger vehicles like SUVs. PBOT Director Chris Warner told The Oregonian that when it comes to preventing fatal crashes, “A lot of it is out of our control.”
Portland has adopted a “Vision Zero” goal to eliminate traffic fatalities by 2030.
For an updated tally of every fatality so far this year, see our tracker.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.
At least the head of PBOT now recognizes that, “A lot of it is out of our control.”
A lot of us knew this long ago when the VZ band wagon was just getting up steam.Recommended 7
Are we finally willing to consider enforcement?
An almost total lack of enforcement appears not to work.Recommended 12
Please sign this petition for more speed and red light cameras , or call with your own ideas
http://chng.it/rqyD7R4b
(503)986-1200
Speaker Tina Kotek who appoints all the transportation committee members, and they are the ones who promote stuff or kill it in committeeRecommended 2
https://nyc.streetsblog.org/2019/10/16/speed-cameras-work-part-ii-drivers-causing-fewer-collisions-as-program-expands-data-shows/
For reference sake. Speed and red light cameras are now integral to NYC. Unfortunately, they’re largely limited to school zones. To make their effectiveness even more profound, the Mayor intends to revoke parking placards for NYPD officers who get x number of speed tickets. Soooo… not everyone is supportive of cameras.Recommended 1
Someone sheared a power pole next to the cemetery under I-5 on Columbia last week, and another driver crashed into the SB Lombard/Interstate Max platform yesterday morning, later in the same trip, I saw an American Property Management garbage truck and private motor vehicle engaging in a road rage game of cat and mouse on Lombard between Columbia park and N. Denver.
Meanwhile, the seasonal kvetchfest about pedestrians not wearing enough PPE continues unabated on Nextdoor.Recommended 12
And people wonder why this gravel biking fad keeps gaining momentum.Recommended 0
In my highly segregated community of 300,000 most of our crime victims and perpetrators are African-American, and most of the remainder are Latinx. If you are white or Asian, my community is remarkably safe. The rates for crash fatalities are very similar, be they drivers or pedestrians. 20% of our crash fatalities are pedestrians and nearly all occur in predominantly minority parts of town. Car crashes are more widely distributed, but the drivers in most cases, even in white areas of town, are visible minorities. Most drivers who hit minority pedestrians are themselves minorities, usually of the same race as the victim.
Related to all this, our police have noted a definite upward trend in deliberate murders whereby the perpetrator uses a motor vehicle to kill or severely maim a victim instead of a firearm. So much so that they now routinely investigate all crashes as to what relationship the driver had to the other driver(s) or pedestrians, including through intermediaries and family connections, as well as past criminal records.
Both our murder and fatal crash rates are quite a bit higher than Portland’s, as are most cities here in NC. Fortunately we haven’t had any bicycle fatalities (though nearby cities have), but we have had some serious injuries as well as serious scooter injuries. In fact, Portland is a pretty safe city given its large and growing size.Recommended 0
Looks like it might mirror the economy. When the recession hit, fewer people were driving, and they were driving fewer miles.Recommended 0