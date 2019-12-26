Becky Jo’s Carfree Life: Ode to Zen Bike Guy
Posted by Becky Jo (Columnist) on December 26th, 2019 at 9:59 am
Now that we’re acquainted, my first and biggest question is:
“How are you not constantly having a heart attack?”
I know some of you are totally chill. I see you. I have this amalgamation of chill cyclists in my head, based heavily on a few in particular. One looks more like he’s hovering along, and there just happens to be a bike under him. You know the guy. No helmet, no hands on the handlebars, not even aware of the potholes, wearing all black sometimes with a plaid flannel variation, and certainly unconcerned with vehicles. He’s glorious. Sometimes he’s female. She has the cutest little basket in front of a big heavy cruiser, wearing a dress and sandals, and without any effort whatsoever is passing me up a hill. Sometimes it seems like folks of all kinds are passing me and not at all having the same level of stroke-inducing-crazy-car-magnet-luck I’m having.
Be honest with me, okay? Is there some law of diminished returns on wearing reflectors, all the lights, Day-Glo green and pink, and two rolls of reflective tape? Is there a point at which it starts being more like a flame-to-a-moth scenario? I know it happens with emergency vehicle lights and traffic, so you can tell me. I’ll believe you.
Maybe all of you really aren’t chill and secretly you’re covering up that little pulsing vein with your adorable fresh-cut bangs.
To remain chill back when I used to car-commute from Reed to Hillsboro, I’d listen to Audible. Let me tell you, Jo Nesbo during winter on the Sunset Highway crawling along in winter is extra creepy. Two problems with that. My car had airbags, and I can’t bike with earbuds. I know, I see some of you with your speakers and that’s cool, but I’m barely functioning here as it is, right? I’m not ready for speakers.
Maybe I’m just preaching to the converted. Maybe all of you really aren’t chill and secretly you’re covering up that little pulsing vein with your adorable fresh-cut bangs.
Granted, I don’t have a very chill personality. It may shock you to know I’m pretty “Ready, Fire, Aim.” I like to jump in with both feet, and when someone nearly kills my daughter and me on our bikes, I tend to release a tirade of expletives and epithets that would make sailors blush.
So, please tell me, oh Zen Bike Guy, how can I be more like you, if only while biking?
Photo courtesy of Krishna Muirhead, Zen Bike Guy, old friend and bike mentor, IG @ilefteye
— Becky Jo, @BeckyJoPDX
I remind myself that when I yell, I don’t really yell at other people, I yell to hear myself, and to reinforce my own anger. Neither method of yelling ends up being a productive conversation.Recommended 8
It has taken me years to finally approach a near zen state. I think a big chunk of it is reminding myself that I definitely still prefer biking, and my reasons are generally unassailable. For trips under 3 miles it is almost a 100% guarantee I will be faster door-to-door by bike. My odds of being caught in traffic and being late is about 0%. My legs are hot. Beer tastes better when you arrive parched.
On the flip side, as said above, yelling rarely improves anything. I still communicate my disapproval of certain driver actions, but instead of shaking my fist at a red light runner, I instead look at the driver behind me, and give a disapproving shake of the a head, trying to convey “whoa, can you believe that guy. you’d never do that right?” I theorize that seeing a real life human express how something was scary to them will affect their future behavior.Recommended 9
Most of us slow down as we get older. I know I’m much slower (and heavier) at 52 than I was 22. Definitely more cautious and hopefully wiser. And some days the arthritis kicks in, a reminder of all my injuries from my so-called youth. But I agree with SilkySlim, I still prefer cycling…Recommended 2
In high school I was too young (stupid) to be scared, everything I did was zen because I was incapable of comprehending the consequences of anything. Even when my gf was hit while we were on a ride I don’t really think I understood how close of a call it really was.
I’m still zen-ish, but more from experience now, I guess. I’ve bike commuted for a over a decade and now I can sort of predict the most common patterns of driver stupidity. The right hook, the left cross, getting doored. Knowing good lines through these situations keeps me lower the amount of “omg I’m going to die” moments. I’m not a big fan of reflective stuff, honestly. A lot of dangerous scenarios don’t involve headlights on you until it’s too late. A good front light and a good rear light (flashing) is what I’ve settled on after a lot of variations. Regardless what you wear, bike like you’re invisible, because if you’re not shaped like a pick up truck drivers are blind to you for sure…
For me, the thing that keeps me going is that the more bikers we have on the road, the safer all of us are. We’re all part of the solution, no matter how zen or non-zen you are 🙂Recommended 3
Upload and train your mind to autoexecute this mantra whatever novelty appears to happen
“I guess it doesn’t matter anyway”Recommended 0
I have been biking in traffic since I was 11 (and decades before there was anything like bike lanes). I know cars are right close by and that in theory a false move or bit of in attention could kill me, but the statistics seem to be on my side: Zero collisions with moving vehicles in 37 years.Recommended 0