The Monday Roundup: Bikes share’s decade, perfect bikes, local focus, and more

Just FYI, it’ll be pretty quiet on all the BikePortland channels for a while as I take more time to hang with family, organize some things, and (try to) take a mental break until after the New Year. I’ve got some guest articles planned and not sure what else.

For now, here are the most noteworthy stories we came across in the past seven days. Don’t miss the “Local Focus” section below the jump!

Blame the messenger: New research shows how local media reports fail to hold people accountable for dangerous behaviors that lead to serious traffic crashes.

Bike share’s decade: The past decade has been nothing short of a triumph for bike sharing systems across the U.S., so says reporters from Curbed and Forbes.

Superbikes: Next time you complain that your local handmade bicycle maker is too expensive, think of Festka, a company that makes “perfect” bicycles that can cost up to $100,000.

Finding a way: With a massive transport strike that has shut down their rail and bus system, Parisians are taking to bikes (and scooters and their own two feet) in even greater numbers.

Washington stop law: Washington’s statewide bicycle advocacy group says they plan to lobby for the “safety stop” — a.k.a. Idaho stop — during their upcoming legislative session.

Taking pictures while black: A San Francisco man was harassed and detained by police for taking pictures of bike racks (something I’ve managed to do for many years without ever even being questioned). Guess why.

Local Focus

There’s been a ton of great transportation reporting from local media this week. Here’s some of the best:

Climate critic: The Oregonian published Joe Cortright’s scathing op-ed on Portland’s “phony” and “failing” climate policy.

Visibility for visibility: The issue of intersection daylighting finally got the attention it deserves when the Willamette Week called parking cars all the way up to corners, “one of the greatest obstacles to safer streets.”

Future of NW Johnson: Daily Journal of Commerce reports on how NW Johnson will be transformed into a vibrant main street once the Broadway Corridor project is completed.

Freeway expansion costs balloon: A forthcoming report on costs for ODOT’s I-5 Rose Quarter project says the price will skyrocket to $795 million.

Unsafe design: Lawyers for a man who was struck while crossing the I-5 on-ramp on N Greeley Avenue won a $350,000 settlement from the City of Portland.

Vision Zero update: Don’t miss The Oregonian’s deep dive into the City of Portland’s efforts to make streets safer.

The Monday Roundup