Introducing our new column: Becky Jo’s Carfree Life
Posted by Becky Jo (Columnist) on December 17th, 2019 at 2:52 pm
(Publisher’s Note: I’m excited to introduce our new Family Biking columnist Becky Jo. You can expect her posts every Tuesday. Enjoy! – Jonathan)
Hi, I’m new here.
Funny story, or at least I hope I’m able to laugh at it someday. My family has gone completely carfree. It seemed like a logical plan at the time. See, our family consists of two parental units, one kid down at PSU in the dorms, one kid in high school, one kid in middle school, and one kid in elementary. (Don’t worry, that factory is closed.)
We had one car for all of us, and if you didn’t have access to said one car, you either waited, took the bus, walked, or biked.
“This was my brilliant idea. Don’t impact the savings, I said. We can go carfree, I said. It will impart a great life lesson on the children, I said.”
It didn’t seem like we were using the car all that much anyway, when we had a sudden and very large financial blow. (This is the part I’m hoping to laugh at some day.) Let’s say it included a naïve child, TikTok, Studio Ghibli movies (that we already owned), Google docs, AT&T, and the FBI. There’s nothing that quite makes you change things in life like contact from the FBI. The fines levied are substantial. We had to decide how to absorb the cost. This was my brilliant idea. Don’t impact the savings, I said. We can go carfree, I said. It will impart a great life lesson on the children, I said.
Now, do you remember when I told you just two paragraphs ago, that if one of us didn’t have the car, we’d use other transportation? Yeah. The bike option was never really used. The bikes were for the occasional Sunday exploration. Very occasional. The youngest can’t even ride on her own yet. I was pulling her in a Burley trailer when the occasional bike excursions happened. We had the hard-bottom, double trailer (read: OMGSOHEAVY.) Other than that, I honestly have no idea what I’m doing.
That’s what I mean by I’m new here. I’m not new to Portland. I am third generation Oregonian, born up at OHSU. No, I’m not new to our city. I mean, I’m new here, in your arena. We sold the car three weeks ago. I started practicing commutes before we sold it and figured it would be easy peasy. Then, as I was standing at the CarMax in Hillsboro, having just sold my car, I realized I needed a ride home back to North Portland. As I’m standing there, downloading Lyft, then uploading my credit card info and scheduling a stranger to come get me, I realized there’s a lot more to this than I even know to ask.
This is where you come in. I’m the n00b. I bet there’s more of me, maybe afraid to admit they have no clue what they’re doing. Maybe that’s you. Or maybe you have been here awhile, and as my questions come up (and trust me, I already have a list) maybe you can help me and others out. Or maybe just come for the laughs. Because, FBI.
— Becky Jo, @BeckyJoPDX
Hi Becky Jo,Recommended 4
Welcome to the club!
Looking forward to hearing how it goes and seeing things with beginners eyes again.
Welcome Becky! All masters started as n00bs at one point. One thing I’m always curious about with families going car free is how it changes how you think about freedom to move around.
Having a great bike network is like a social safety net. If you have a financial hit you are still able to move around for the price of a $60 bike on craigslist. When I graduated college and entered the job market in 2009 it was impossible to find a job and I didn’t have any money. Being able to ride a bike was as valuable as my food stamps.
Looking forward to your thoughts on carfree life! If you are ever looking for story ideas feel free to reach out.Recommended 7
Route finding is very important, especially when riding with kids. The neighborhood greenways are typically your best bet, but even some of them can be uncomfortable. If you can, I recommend trying routes before you bring the kids along. There are many places in this city that I won’t ride with my kids.Recommended 5
Becky Jo, I urge you to hook up with a workmate or a good friend who is already experienced at bike commuting in Portland. Ask them to mentor you. Ask for their advice on basic bike maintenance, bike shop mechanics they trust, and the best way to lock your bike, even if you already know all this stuff. Keep in mind that as you upgrade your bikes, and you will, they become more attractive to thieves, and that theft can occur at work, while on errands, and even at your home or garage. Avoiding theft isn’t just about having good locks and removing valuable accessories, but securing your bike better than other people locking their bikes nearby.Recommended 2
Welcome! Looking forward to reading about your journey 🙂Recommended 5
I wish you well on this journey of discovery! I had it easy the two times in my life when I went big time into car free living. First time in college when my car gave up the ghost and I did the bike thing for two years. (Including two Montana winters.) Later in 2009 during the… ugh big downturn. I wound up with no billable events for 9 months.
With a rent payment of $2200/mo, child support of $1000/mo and an income of about 28k that year. I survived by using my bike and tri-met exclusively while eating a *lot* of beans and rice! I parked my car and let the insurance lapse because I couldn’t afford it.
It helped that I had a *big* network of friends that helped me out. My boys and I were invited to Christmas dinner with friends a couple of years. During my 3 month “homeless” period I couch surfed with friends and then slept in the office. (In violation of our office lease…) Good thing I still had the sleeping bag.Recommended 3
Sorry to hear about your financial misfortune, but glad to see you and your family are well on your way to a better and healthier life. To paraphrase the great environmental writer Edward Abbey ( there is nothing like a run-in with the FBI to teach a person the basis of Industrial Civilization.)Recommended 4
What a great perspective to feature. It’s easy for people who have been riding in Portland for awhile to forget how much we’ve had to learn over the years (watch your pants cuff! use a U-lock! don’t bike over the Ross Island Bridge!).
For everyone who’s working on getting more people on bikes, this series should be a good reminder of the challenges that our neighbor noobs encounter as they get started.
Welcome, Becky Jo – happy riding and looking forward to your column.Recommended 4
Whoa what a story! I’m sorry for the reason for ditching the car, but I’m very excited for you and look forward to reading your columns!!Recommended 4
Oh what a lovely warm welcome! Thank you all so much. I vacillate between wondrous determination and absolute terror. I feel like I’m Forky in those Disney+ Pixar shorts. Should make for a wild ride. I’ll be counting on you.Recommended 4
Please tell me the FBI is involved due to an invent similar to the plot of the book Pirate Cinema by Cory DoctorowRecommended 0
Wait, yeah, I’m really curious about the event. It sounds like some kind of copyright infringement committed by a child. The FBI wastes time on that? And they levy life-changing fines for a first offense? Shouldn’t they maybe be keeping tabs on the traitor in chief, not elementary school students?Recommended 1
Great first piece! I’m sure your car-free life will be full of lots of fun and adventure.Recommended 0