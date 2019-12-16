Injuries, death, and damage: A weekend traffic violence roundup

I’ve been following local and regional traffic crashes for a while now and I’m still not numb to the extraordinary impact they have on our city. The damage to people and property is astounding.

Below are just the crashes and collisions I’ve heard about since Friday evening:

Friday, December 13th, 7:06 pm: Drunk driver on a rampage

A pedestrian walking on the sidewalk was seriously injured when a car struck her in the Buckman Neighborhood. On Friday, December 13, 2019 at 7:06p.m., Central Precinct Officers were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car near the intersection of Southeast Grand Avenue and Southeast Belmont Street. When officers arrived they found an adult female with serious injuries. Medical responded and transported her to the hospital…The driver of a car that struck a pedestrian, building, and light pole has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes. Officers conducting the investigation determined that the driver of the vehicle crashed into a light pole, then backed up and tried to leave northbound on Southeast Grand Avenue. The driver then swerved up onto the sidewalk at Southeast Morrison Street, striking the pedestrian and the building. The driver then tried to back up and leave again before passers by yelled at her to stop. The vehicle, a 2016 Subaru Legacy Outback, was towed from the scene. Central Precinct and Traffic Division Officers booked Sabrina R. Hall, 25, of Vancouver, Washington (photo), into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, Assault in the Third Degree, Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver-injury (C Felony), Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver-property damage (A Misdemeanor), Criminal Mischief in the First Degree (2 counts), and Reckless Driving.

Advertisement

Sunday December 15th at 12:00 pm: Driver injured after slamming into pole

NE Airport Way is closed in both directions near the 16000 block. One vehicle into a pole, serious injuries to the driver. #pdxtraffic — KGW News (@KGWNews) December 15, 2019

Sunday, December 15th at 2:01 pm: Streetcar stopped due to collision

B Loop blocked due to auto collision at SE Grand and Madison. #pdxtraffic — Portland Streetcar (@PDXStreetcar) December 15, 2019

Sunday, December 15th at 10:37 pm: Fatal crash in the Lloyd



North Precinct officers responded to a report of a vehicle crashed into a tree at Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Northeast Lloyd Boulevard. Medical crews responded and determined the driver was deceased. Initial information is that no other vehicles were involved. Officers closed off the area and called for the MCT, which is responding.

This is the 47th person to die on Portland streets this year. We haven’t had more fatalities than this in a year since 1997 when 49 people died.

Advertisement

Monday, December 16th at 5:24 am: Fatal collision in Happy Valley

Deputies responded to the report of a vehicle-vs.-bicycle traffic collision at the intersection of SE 142nd Ave. and SE Sunnyside Rd. in Happy Valley. Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies — some contracted to Happy Valley Police — arrived at the location, along with medical personnel from Clackamas Fire District #1 and American Medical Response. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. The woman who was riding the bicycle has not been positively identified at this time. She is believed to have suffered a traumatic brain injury and was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center. Based on initial information from witnesses, the involved driver, a second bicyclist who was with the female, and roadway evidence, investigators believe the bicyclist was headed north on SE 142nd Avenue when she entered the intersection on a red light. She rode through the red light into intersection and began to turn left on SE Sunnyside Road when a vehicle traveling west on SE Sunnyside Road struck her. The second bicyclist told authorities that the female bicyclist had consumed alcohol. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet.

This isn’t uncommon. You’d be shocked (and depressed and scared probably) if you knew how many bad things happen out there every day. Thankfully it’s holiday season because local police agencies have stepped up enforcement to battle the rampant drinking and driving that’s going on.

The more I see the scope of traffic violence in our region, the more I am committed to more carfree spaces (especially in central city) and using more sticks and fewer carrots to get people to drive less.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page

fatal collisions